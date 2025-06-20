Adventures of Superman: Book of El Reveals New Details and Covers (Exclusive)

DC is continuing a fan-favorite Future State series starring Superman later this year. Future State took place after Dark Nights: Death Metal, replaced DC’s monthly output, and jumped ahead an unspecified time into the future. While Future State featured a new generation of heroes, fans also got to follow the adventures of iconic heroes. One of the more well-received comics was Future State: Superman: House of El by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski. Once that series concluded, Kennedy continued his Superman tale in Action Comics. Fans will finally get the definitive conclusion to the trilogy in Adventures of Superman: Book of El, reuniting Kennedy and Godlewski.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook can exclusively reveal new details and covers for Adventures of Superman: Book of El #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Scott Godlewski, Alex Guimarães, and Dave Sharpe. The new twelve-issue comic book series debuts in September 2025 and will run monthly through August 2026. Also, as an added bonus for fans, Kennedy plans to reveal more about the history of the characters from Future State. Specifically, the characters that make up Superman’s lineage in the 31st century.

“Since stepping away from Action Comics, the kindness and loyalty I’ve seen every day from readers continues to be the best, most rewarding thing,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Adventures of Superman: Book of El is my Thank You to every reader who supported our Superman stories. It picks up every thread we left in Superman, Action Comics, Future State, Green Lantern: War Journal, and even various short stories I’ve written over the years, and gives what I hope will be the most satisfying conclusion any of them could ask for.”

He then elaborated on the special backmatter pages he’ll write in each issue of Adventures of Superman: Book of El. “Ever since Future State: House of El #1, fans have been speculating about the lineage of the 31st century characters Scott Godlewski and I introduced in that book. Fans of The Fellspyre Chronicles will be happy to learn I’m writing backmatter pages for every issue of Adventures of Superman, and that every month we’ll reveal a chapter from the actual Book of El, a chronicle of Superman’s family history after the events of Issue 1. Who wrote this book is a secret I’m very much looking forward to revealing in the series.”

Finally, Kennedy praised the work being done by his collaborator, Scott Godlewski. “As the co-creator of the characters of Future State: House of El, Scott Godlewski was the only choice to be the artist on this series. He’s the one who breathed life and depth into every character and creature design, and he draws some of the smoothest, most dynamic action sequences I’ve ever been a part of. This series has a seriously epic sci-fi/fantasy vibe to it, and he’s understood that assignment from the very first page. Get ready to have your mind blown.”

main cover by scott Godlewski

variant cover by dan mora

variant cover by Riccardo Federici

variant cover by Rahzzah

1:50 variant cover by Marguerite Sauvage

Adventures of Superman: Book of El #1

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art and cover by Scott Godlewski

Colors by Alex Guimarães

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Variant covers by Dan Mora, Riccardo Federici, and Rahzzah

1:25 variant cover by Ariel Olivetti

1:50 variant cover by Marguerite Sauvage

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/3/25

Superman returns! Fan-favorite Future State: Superman: House of El creators Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scott Godlewski reunite for Adventures of Superman: Book of El!

As the Super-Family settles into a well-earned time of peace, a powerful ally-turned-enemy invades Earth with an army at his back and a god-aspect of Olgrun, mad god of the First World. When even the Super-Family lacks the power to stop him, Superman is sent against his will to a place even he’s never been…where he’ll find allies he could never have expected.

Concluding the events of “Future State” and Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Action Comics, the next epic adventure begins here!

Adventures of Superman: Book of El #1 goes on sale September 3rd. Let us know your thoughts on the 12-issue series in the comments below!