Every Marvel Hero Deadpool Has Hooked Up With (Yes, Really)

Everyone knows that Deadpool has a way with words, but apparently, he also has a way with the opposite sex. As a mercenary for hire, Deadpool comes across lots of different characters in the Marvel Universe. And every encounter doesn’t end with bullets and bloodshed. Sometimes, sparks can fly. There have been women who have been able to look past Wade Wilson’s disfigured face and chatty nature to find his endearing qualities. Yes, Deadpool can be endearing when he wants to be. When you look at his resume, when it comes to romantic relationships, it’s pretty impressive.

Some heroes haven’t been able to resist Deadpool’s charm. Being a Merc With a Mouth does have its advantages when you consider using those words to smooth-talk the person you’re interested in. Whether it be an X-Man or an Avenger, Deadpool has managed to slide into their bedsheets. Some of the names may even surprise you, but as Deadpool’s single status shows, none of these hookups had long-term potential. However, that doesn’t diminish the fact that they happened at all.

11) Ms. Marvel (Carol Danvers)

Before Carol Danvers took on the mantle of Captain Marvel, she was known as the hero Ms. Marvel. In a surprising twist, Ms. Marvel and Deadpool almost got married. You’ll notice that marriage is a recurring plot device when it comes to Deadpool. After teaming up to fight aliens with the power of mind-control, Deadpool and Ms. Marvel got drunk and decided to get married in Las Vegas.

Thanks to Captain America, Deadpool and Ms. Marvel don’t tie the knot. What readers learned is that one of those mind-controlling aliens was influencing Ms. Marvel, and once that bond was broken, Ms. Marvel came to her senses and called the wedding off. However, Deadpool wasn’t being controlled, and he was obviously ready to start repeating the wedding vows if it meant he and Ms. Marvel would become married.

10) Satana Hellstrom

Satana Hellstrom is the daughter of Satan and the sister of Daimon Hellstrom. She’s a powerful succubus, but even that power couldn’t stop Satana from being betrothed to a demon, losing her soul in the process. Luckily, Deadpool came up with a plan to marry Satana instead. The demons tried to kill Deadpool to get him out of the way, but Satana upgraded Deadpool’s swords with hellfire to even the odds.

With Satana’s soul recovered, she turned on Deadpool, stealing his soul while she ran away. Add this to the long list of annulled marriages for Deadpool.

9) Outlaw

Fraternizing with his fellow mercenaries is a constant in Deadpool’s life. Inez Temple, aka Outlaw, oozes sex appeal with her choice of small t-shirts and short shorts. Outlaw is also a mutant, bringing her into Deadpool’s crosshairs. They’ve always been flirty around each other, but one time the flirting turned into a night of passion after Outlaw’s home was destroyed. To add insult to injury, Deadpool was responsible for the destruction.

Deadpool made up for the mess by working to get her a new home, with Outlaw showing her appreciation by sleeping with him. And yes, Deadpool and Outlaw once got married, though Deadpool suffered numerous injuries when they consummated the marriage. Outlaw does have super-strength after all. You can blame those injuries on the annulment of the marriage.

8) Siryn

One of Deadpool’s original enemies was Black Tom Cassidy, a cousin of the X-Men’s Banshee. His daughter, Siryn, teamed up with Deadpool to fight Black Tom, where their feelings for each other started to grow. Siryn is one of the rare people to look past Deadpool’s faults to see the man, Wade Wilson, behind the red and black mask.

Siryn has appeared on several iterations of X-Force, and during that time, Deadpool began showing a more heroic side than he had in the past. This was attractive to Siryn, leading to sparks to fly between them. Even though things looked promising, the love affair wouldn’t last. Deadpool slept with Typhoid Mary, thinking that she was Siryn, and of course, Siryn found out.

7) Jennifer Kale

Deadpool once found love in the supernatural dimension known as Weirdworld, where he became romantically linked to the sorceress Jennifer Kale. She was a member of the Witches alongside Topaz and another of Deadpool’s exes, Satana Hellstrom. The relationship between Deadpool and Jennifer was one of Wade’s longest relationships, spanning years.

Unfortunately, Deadpool chose his work as a mercenary over building a life with Jennifer Kale. Deadpool surely wouldn’t be the first man to put work over his woman. Jennifer didn’t want to settle for being second best and ultimately left Deadpool.

6) Mystique

The shapeshifting Mystique is another woman who surprisingly tied the knot with Deadpool. Mystique has lived a long life and during that time has been romantically tied to several figures like Wolverine, Sabretooth, and, in an alternate reality, Charles Xavier. The funny thing about Deadpool and Mystique hooking up is that it never actually happened on a comic page.

All readers know about Deadpool and Mystique’s relationship is that at one point in time, they were married, and Deadpool is the one who moved to get it annulled. Of course, Mystique agreed, moving on to reunite with Destiny.

5) Valentine Vuong

One of the newer additions to Deadpool’s love life is the non-binary assassin Valentine Vuong. They debuted during a new volume of Deadpool’s ongoing solo series, where he was hired by the Atelier to assassinate Doctor Octopus. Valentine saved Deadpool, kickstarting an immediate attraction and chemistry between the two. They’re one of the few individuals who seemed to be able to put up with Deadpool’s usual antics.

Valentine was a good influence on Deadpool, so it’s a shame that their relationship couldn’t last. Deadpool needs all the positive influences he can get. But just as with previous flings, the work comes first. And if there’s something that Deadpool is proficient at, it’s being a mercenary for hire.

4) Copycat

Another mercenary in Deadpool’s love life is Copycat, the mutant who formerly masqueraded as Domino. The two have a long history together, with Copycat entering Wade Wilson’s life before he became Deadpool. Copycat was around when Wade got his cancer diagnosis, and they crossed paths again while Copycat/Domino was a member of Cable’s first X-Force team.

The flirtatious nature of Deadpool and Copycat’s relationship continued even after she was outed as impersonating Domino. With that much history between them, it’s only a matter of time before they find their way back to one another.

3) Black Widow

Yes, Deadpool even once hooked up with the notorious super spy, Black Widow. At the time, however, Deadpool thought he was hooking up with Black Widow’s sister, Yelena Belova/White Widow. Natasha Romanoff was merely impersonating Yelena while on the Thunderbolts. One of their blow-ups resulted in Black Widow and Deadpool sharing a kiss.

The two made a pretty good team, and Black Widow even helped reattach Deadpool’s severed head, speeding up his healing process. But even saving someone’s life and putting a head back onto a decapitated body isn’t enough to keep the spark alive. Black Widow eventually got tired of Deadpool’s antics and they split up.

2) Shiklah

One accomplishment Deadpool can put on his resume is stealing Dracula’s bride. The Queen of the Underworld was going to marry Dracula to bring their two feuding sides together. Dracula hired Deadpool to retrieve Shiklah, but they ended up falling in love instead. Makes things kind of complicated, right? So instead of marrying Dracula, Shiklah married Deadpool instead.

This was a big deal at the time, with Marvel going out of its way to promote and market the nuptials. They wound up growing apart while Deadpool was on Earth and Shiklah was ruling over Monster Metropolis. Shiklah left Deadpool to reunite with Dracula anyway, but her marriage to Deadpool stands as the one with the highest profile.

1) Rogue

Rogue and Deadpool grew close during their time on the Avengers Unity Squad in Uncanny Avengers. Rogue was one of the rare people to not get overly offended by Deadpool’s banter, and a real bond started to form between them. She wasn’t even disgusted when she kissed Deadpool and absorbed his disfigurement.

Fighting alongside each other brought Deadpool and Rogue closer together, and their fling was one of the best aspects of Uncanny Avengers. Once the team disbanded, they went their separate ways. But there’s always hope that Rogue and Deadpool can find their way back to each other one day. That is, if Gambit doesn’t have anything to say about it.