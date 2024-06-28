Deadpool & Wolverine Variants Revealed by Marvel

Marvel's Merc with a Mouth is headed back to the big screen very soon, with Deadpool & Wolverine arriving in theaters next month. The Marvel Studios venture is expected to be a bonafide smash at the box office, and a new string of variant covers from Marvel Comics is priming fans for the fun. On Friday, Marvel unveiled the complete set of Deadpool & Wolverine-themed variant covers. These covers will be available on three separate issues of Marvel's Deadpool ongoing series, as well as future issues of Deadpool Team-Up, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, and Wolverine: Revenge.

The Deadpool & Wolverine movie variant cover for Deadpool #3 is already available wherever comics are sold. The Deadpool #4 variant cover will arrive on July 3rd, followed by the Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3 cover on July 24th, the Deadpool #5 variant cover on August 7th, the Wolverine: Revenge #1 cover on August 21st, and the Deadpool Team-Up #1 cover on August 28th.

Is Deadpool & Wolverine Set in the MCU?

While both Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool originated in the former Fox universe, the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have clearly indicated that the characters will be hopping over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview last October, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy confirmed that the project is definitely set in the MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

Keep scrolling to check out Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine variant covers!