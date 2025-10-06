Forget Ben Reilly: There’s Only One Spider-Man Clone Fans Should Care About

Ben Reilly has had a long and complicated history in the comics. Initially introduced as the original clone of Peter Parker from the 1970s, the character was reintroduced in the 1990s, serving as the catalyst for the infamous “Clone Saga” that lasted much of the decade. Even though the Clone Saga is often derided as one of the worst Spider-Man stories ever, Ben Reilly retained a strong fan following. His alter-ego, Scarlet Spider, is his most recognizable identity, becoming one of the many heroes within Spidey’s world.

Yet, despite his popularity, Ben would never hold a candle to his eventual successor and brother, Kaine. Ben Reilly was a bright spot in a notably grim and dark decade of Spider-Man comics, but Kaine’s ultimate rise and redemption in the 2010s created some of the most underrated Spider-Man comics in the franchise’s history. Meanwhile, Relly’s return and heel turn in the 2010s deluded the character’s legacy, whereas Kaine remains a fan favorite. It’s time for Marvel to recognize who’s the better Scarlet Spider and put the spotlight on Kaine once more.

Kaine’s Scarlet Spider Comic Was GOAT

Kaine was initially introduced as a supervillain, known for his touch that burns, the Mark of Kaine. It turns out he was an early experiment by the Jackal to clone Spider-Man, before being cast out. In his deranged mind, he began targeting Spider-Man and his villains. He spent several years in limbo at the conclusion of the Clone Saga, returning in the “Grim Hunt” story arc to sacrifice himself to save Peter. However, he somehow resurrected as a giant tarantula monster and became a henchman for the Jackal again (comics…). Spider-Man cured Kaine during the “Spider-Island” event, which also cured Kaine of his psychosis.

Now with a clear mind and healthy body, Kaine traveled to Houston, Texas, where he became the Scarlet Spider. The new Scarlet Spider comic by Christopher Yost, which was spun out of “Spider-Island,” continues to be one of the underappreciated gems of the early 2010s. Yost portrayed Kaine as a deeply conflicted man, whose instinct isn’t to help people but instead to run away. However, his better angels always win out, and he ends up helping the citizens of Houston anyway. The comic also introduced a teenage sidekick for Kaine, a mysterious psychic Latina girl who eventually takes the codename Hummingbird. The dynamic between Kaine and his protégé was one of the comic’s highlights, drawing out a paternal side to the character. Furthermore, Kaine was a more brutal hero than Spider-Man; he was willing to play dirty and be violent to save the day, emphasizing the difference between Peter and his clone.

Unfortunately, the Kaine-starred Scarlet Spider comic ended with issue #25. Kaine would then find himself in Yost’s short-lived New Warriors comic. The character would make sporadic appearances, having a major role in the first Spider-Verse storyline. Nonetheless, Ben Reilly’s return in the “Clone Conspiracy” put a wrench in any further focus on Kaine.

Marvel Doesn’t Know What to do With Ben Reilly

Ben initially died at the conclusion of the “Clone Saga”, impaled by Green Goblin’s glider. The character remained dead for several years, with many viewing his end as a fitting finale for the character. Nevertheless, the character’s popularity led to Ben’s resurrection in the “Clone Conspiracy”. He was reintroduced as the real mastermind behind the sudden resurrections of dead family members, becoming the main villain of the arc. His heel turn never fully sat well with fans, who felt it was out of character for Ben. The character would then star in his own Scarlet Spider series, where he is presented as more of an antihero.

Ben Reilly has been floundering within the Marvel Universe, with the company having no clear direction for the character. Writers’ attempt to redeem the character in “Spider-Geddon” only led to the character being used as a pawn by the Beyond Corporation to become the new Spider-Man. The aftermath of the “Beyond” story arc led to Ben’s mind fracturing and his development of new powers. He has since been incorporated as an antagonist in the Spidey comics as the villain “Chasm.” He serves as the main villain of “Dark Web” and has a surprise major role in the current ongoing story arc in Amazing Spider-Man by Joe Kelley. Ben, as Chasm, is a far cry from the character’s noble roots of the ’90s. Fans loved Ben because he was a hero, yet Marvel continues pushing the character as a main antagonist.

Kaine worked better as the darker-edge Spider-Man that Marvel is trying to fit Ben into. Kaine’s character arc from villain to hero was far more compelling than Ben’s fall from hero to villain. Ben’s dark side turn feels more out of line, coming across as more forced. In contrast, Kaine had a more sympathetic backstory, making his redemption much more understandable. Kiane has fortunately been able to coast on his beloved comic series by Yost for over a decade, with Marvel writers continuing his role as a hero. However, we believe Marvel should embrace Kaine as the definitive Scarlet Spider. Kaine is secretly one of the company’s best heroes, and we want to see him utilized more heavily.



