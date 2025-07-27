10 Most Important Disney Channel Original Movies of the ’90s and Early ’00s

The Disney Channel has been making original films for what feels like forever, and we love that. Each new generation has a set of Disney Channel Originals they grew up on. These films may never have been made for the theater, but children loved to gather around and watch them unfold on the screen. They may not have had the biggest budgets, but they found a way into our hearts and memories. The first Disney Channel Original Movie aired in 1997, and while the channel debated about changing the name (Disney Original Movie), they ultimately stuck with nostalgia. To celebrate this, let’s talk about some of the Disney Channel Original Movies that hailed from the late ’90s to early ’00s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given how Disney Channel Original Movies were released right to TV, it’s natural to assume that these movies faded away. Thankfully, many got a secondary release on VHS and later DVD, allowing their stories to stay alive long after their reruns concluded. These films helped pave the way for some shocking blockbusters for the channel, including High School Musical(s) and The Cheetah Girls.

1) Brink! (1998)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

First up is a 1998 film, Brink!. This film took family drama and skating and turned it into an unforgettable journey. Well, unforgettable for the viewers who fell in love with it. Given that this movie came out in the late ’90s, it’s no wonder it ran with such a skate-heavy theme. The story follows a group of high school skaters, the “Soul-Skaters,” with Andy “Brink” Brinker as their quasi-leader. Unfortunately, Andy’s family has hit hard times, forcing him to take a paid gig for Team X-Bladz (earning a whopping $200 a week). Naturally, he lied to his family and his teammates about the job, causing a bit of strife. Don’t worry, everything works it out in the end, and there’s even a daring skating competition to round out the storyline.

At the time of Brink!‘s release, it was hailed as one of the top 25 films for the channel. It probably lost that spot over the years, but it was still a big deal at the time. The film was written by Jeff Schechter and probably has a lot of familiar faces tucked into the cast. Stars include Erik von Detten, Sam Horrigan, Christina Vidal, Robin Riker, Geoffrey Blake, and David Graf.

2) Halloweentown (1998)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

Halloweentown came out the same year as Brink! and it took the world by storm. This Disney Channel Original Movie was an instant cult classic, and it’s safe to say that fans have never fully let go of it. The story follows Marnie, a young teen who learns that she comes from a magical family — literally. She’s a witch, just like those who came before her, mother and grandmother included. Her mom wanted Marnie to have a normal life, but that’s overrated, as viewers quickly learned. That said, things do get a little out of hand before the movie gets neatly wrapped up in a bow.

Halloweentown perfectly blended fantasy and comedy for this Disney original, and it was the ideal balance for the network. It became the first in the Halloweentown series, totaling four movies by the time it was all said and done. The first film starred Debbie Reynolds, Judith Hoag, Kimberly J. Brown, Joey Zimmerman, and several others.

3) Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

Where Halloweentown perfected the magical formula, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century took the channel into outer space. It was another smash hit for the channel, showing that there was an audience for more sci-fi adventures. Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century is set in 2049 and follows Zenon Kar, a girl who spent most of her life on a space station, until she was forced to move down to Earth. While the whole Earth thing was a buzzkill, Zenon did make a few friends along the way, before making her way back into space (saving the day in the process, because that’s her style).

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century quickly became a fan favorite for the channel, inspiring two follow-up movies, Zenon: The Zequel and Zenon: Z3. Stars include Kirsten Storms, Raven-Symoné, Stuart Pankin, Holly Fulger, Frederick Coffin, and Gregory Smith. Interestingly, the movie was originally meant to be a test pilot for a new show, but fans probably got the better deal out of a movie series.

4) Smart House (1999)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

Any kid who watched Smart House grew up wanting a fancy and high-tech house of their own, though probably without the evil spin. This 1999 film was a little ahead of its time, telling the story of a teenage computer nerd who figured out how to effectively rig a contest. The prize? A smart house, complete with a program that runs the entire house. Ben Cooper wanted to do something nice for his family, knowing that his widowed dad could use the help. Plus, what kid doesn’t want a high-tech house that will meet their every need? Unsurprisingly, nothing goes as expected, as the Smart House becomes obsessed with being the perfect (read: overbearing) mother as shown in classic television comedies.

Smart House was a solid movie from start to finish, and seemingly did well in the Disney Channel Original Movie rankings. More importantly, it has a few familiar faces, including Katey Sagal (the mother/Smart House), Ryan Merriman, Kevin Kilner, Jessica Steen, and Katie Volding. It was also directed by LeVar Burton, which is probably a fact that feels way cooler now that we’re all adults.

5) Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

Johnny Tsunami came out the same year as Smart House, but the two films couldn’t be more different. In this film, the titular character is plucked out of his beloved Hawaii waves and forced to move to chilly Vermont. That’s understandably both a culture and weather shock, but it did open the door to a new adventure, as Johnny went from mastering the waves to perfecting the slopes. Naturally, there are higher stakes that get thrown in along the way, including a prestigious school that looks down upon snowboarders, a daring race, and a grand celebration.

Johnny Tsunami was a huge success and even nominated for a few awards. This probably explains why a sequel was released eight years later (Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board). Johnny Tsunami starred Brandon Baker, Yuji Okumoto, Mary Page Keller, Lee Thompson Young, Kirsten Storms, and dozens of other familiar faces.

6) The Color of Friendship (2000)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

Not every Disney Channel Original Film was about magical worlds or daring races to the finish line. The Color of Friendship is a 2000 film and biographical drama. The story is based on two real-life best friends, Piper and Mahree. The film understandably underscores several important lessons, including those about tolerance and racism. Set in Washington, D.C., the story begins with Piper’s family deciding to host an African exchange student; enter Mahree Bok, a White South African who jumps at the chance. What follows are two characters learning a lot about their assumptions and more, with the viewers learning alongside them.

The Color of Friendship was written by Paris Qualles and is based on real-life events. It was nominated for dozens of awards and stars Carl Lumbly, Penny Johnson, Lindsey Haun, and Shadia Simmons.

7) Stepsister from Planet Weird (2000)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

Stepsister from Planet Weird is a strange movie that lives up to its quirky name. The story may be set on Earth, but the plot gets pretty out of this world, as one teenage girl finds out that her mom is planning on getting married (unknowingly) to a literal alien. It takes the classic stepsibling drama and adds a whole new element to the story, along with a few more dramatic twists, such as two alien freedom fighters on the run for their lives. In other words, for this blended family to work, they first have to figure out how to defeat the enemy and save the day in pure Disney fashion.

Stepsister from Planet Weird is based on Francess Lantz’s novel of the same name. The title may be a strange one, but it was incredibly popular at the time (and it actually holds up). The film stars Courtnee Draper, Tamara Hope, Lance Guest, and Khrystyne Haje.

8) Motocrossed (2001)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel

After the success of Brink!, It’s no surprise that Disney Channel Original Movies kept creating sports dramas, and that includes this 2001 film, Motocrossed. The story follows two twins, Andrea and Andrew Carson. Both were raised to adore motocross with all of their hearts, but a recent turn of events took their story to new heights. It all began after Andrew got hurt right before his big motocross competition. Their family could back out of the race … or Andrea could step into his role. We can all guess which one she opted for. Let’s not forget all the motocross gear that was plugged during this film.

Motocrossed is, believe it or not, loosely based on Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare. The movie starred Alana Austin, Riley Smith, Mary-Margaret Humes, and Trever O’Brien.

9) The Luck of the Irish (2001)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel.

Speaking of sports comedy, let’s not forget The Luck of the Irish. This film had a little bit of everything, from action to comedy and plenty of drama, not to mention a touch of fantasy. It probably goes without saying that this film dropped around Saint Patrick’s Day. The story follows Kyle Johnson, a talented basketball player whose whole life is about to get flipped upside down, courtesy of his mother’s heritage. As it turns out, she’s secretly a Leprechaun, and therefore so is he. It’s going to get a little challenging to play basketball when one continues to shrink. Naturally, the film is all about Kyle trying to find his lucky coin and regain control over his life, while embracing who he is.

The Luck of the Irish is a strange Disney Channel Original Movie, even when you compare it to the likes of Stepsister from Planet Weird. That doesn’t mean it’s bad, but the plot was full of surprises. It stars Ryan Merriman, Alexis Lopez, Timothy Omundson, and Henry Gibson.

10) Pixel Perfect (2004)

Image courtesy of Disney Channel.

Last, but not least, there’s Pixel Perfect. This Disney Channel Original Movie came out in 2004, blending sci-fi with comedy for one memorable adventure. It all begins with Roscoe’s friend in a bit of a bind, as the success of her band apparently hinges on one of the band members learning to dance. Since that isn’t going to happen, Roscoe uses his dad’s tech to create the band a sentient holographic dancer, Loretta. You can probably already guess (or remember) where this wild idea leads.

Pixel Perfect is a bit more like classic Disney Channel concepts, as it brings the musical elements to the forefront. Yes, that means there’s a complete soundtrack available for Pixel Perfect. The movie stars Raviv Ullman, Leah Pipes, and Spencer Redford.