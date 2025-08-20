DC Is Going Back to the Golden Age With New JSA: Year One

DC is revisiting the Golden Age with the team that dominated that period of time. When it comes to super teams in the DC Universe, the ones that typically get all of the attention are the Justice League and Titans. However, a team that predates both of those is the Justice Society of America. The heroes that make up the JSA are more like a family than just a group of metahumans working together to save humanity. They’ve gotten the spotlight again in recent years, with JSA humming along every month in a new title penned by Jeff Lemire for DC’s All In initiative. The next phase of the title will take things back to the Golden Age.

Jeff Lemire announced on his Substack that JSA #13 will begin a “Year One” story arc that goes “back to the Golden Age for a major new storyline that reveals the untold formative adventure of the heroes who will become The Justice Society of America!” Joining Lemire on art is Gavin Guidry, with whom he collaborated on JSA #8’s “Time Past” story. “Year One” will run from JSA #13-18 for six issues.

Who Are the Justice Society of America?

If you aren’t familiar with the Justice Society of America, or JSA, then you’ve probably at least seen their members in various other DC titles. The JSA has its own Flash (Jay Garrick) and Green Lantern (Alan Scott), and if you recently watched Superman in theaters, then you’ll recognize Mister Terrific, who is also a member of the JSA. They originally existed on Earth-Two before the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths combined all of DC’s different Earths into one.

image credit: dc

Other popular members of the JSA include Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Doctor Mid-Nite, Wildcat, and many, many more. The JSA has been adapted in other forms of media aside from comics, with the team appearing in the Justice League and Young Justice animated series, as well as in live-action in Smallville, Legends of Tomorrow, and Stargirl. They played a big role in Stargirl, with the titular character forming a present-day version of the JSA with her friends.

Fans will have to wait to learn more information on JSA: Year One, but for now, Lemire did reveal Dave Johnson’s cover for JSA #13 featuring Sandman and Hourman that you can see above.

