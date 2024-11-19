Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day 2025 Includes Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, X-Men and More

To paraphrase the ever-lovin’, blue-eyed Thing: It’s collectin’ time. Marvel Comics has revealed its full list of free comics for Free Comic Book Day 2025, where comic shops nationwide (which can be located using the official store locator) give away one-shot issues for the value of a Marvel no-prize (a.k.a. absolutely nothing). This year’s lineup of titles includes Fantastic Four, Giant-Size X-Men, Amazing Spider-Man, Ultimate Universe, Marvel’s Star Wars, Ironheart/Marvel Voices, and the young reader-friendly Disney Jr. Iron Man and His Awesome Friends/Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

Free Comic Book Day 2025: Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men will tie into the One World Under Doom status quo that will impact Ryan North’s ongoing run on Fantastic Four and the wider Marvel Universe in 2025; plus, the formation of the all-new, all-different X-Men after X-book editor Tom Brevoort teased the future of Giant-Size X-Men in 2025. That book, by North and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (NYX), also features a surprise story from Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) and art by Humberto Ramos (The Spectacular Spider-Men), Edgar Delgado (Spider-Boy), and Iban Coello (Venom War).

Following the 2024 one-shot that set up the return of the Green Goblin in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man and introduced the Ultimates 2.0 of the new Ultimate Universe, Marvel will once again pair Earth-616 and Earth-6160 in Free Comic Book Day 2025: Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1. The issue features a story by current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and The Ultimates writer Deniz Camp, plus a tease of what’s to come in the Ultimate Universe Year Two — including the introduction of Ultimate Nick Fury and Ultimate Wolverine in the Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 special in December.

That issue features art by John Romita Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man), Jonas Scharf (Marvel’s Hellhunters), and a cover by Patrick Gleason (Captain America: Cold War Omega).

Free Comic Book Day: Star Wars #1 features Luke Skywalker’s return to the Mos Eisley Cantina, a team-up between Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn and Tensu Run (who battled Darth Vader and the Inquisitorious as a survivor of Order 66 in Star Wars: Inquisitors), plus a story about the Sith servant Vaneé and his connection to the Sith Lord Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.



Those tales from the galaxy far, far away come from Alex Segura, who is exploring the post-Return of the Jedi era of Star Wars storytelling in Marvel’s Star Wars: Battle of Jakku Trilogy spanning Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising, Battle of Jakku – Republic Under Seige, and Battle of Jakku – Last Stand; Charles Soule (Darth Vader); Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Dark Droids – D-Squad); and artists Phil Noto (Star Wars: Ahsoka), Luke Ross (Star Wars: Jango Fett), Stefano Raffaele (Darth Vader: Black, White & Red), and Madibek Musabekov (Star Wars).

Finally, Marvel’s Voices anthology will spotlight Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, ahead of her Marvel Television Disney+ series in June 2025; in addition to the mutant goddess Storm, who is headlining her own ongoing solo series and is a member of the Avengers, the one-shot will introduce another new Ghost Rider and will spotlight the Young Avenger known as Patriot (who features in Captain America: Brave New World in February), Kahhori (the breakout from Marvel Animation’s What If…? who made her comics debut in Kahhori: Shaper of Worlds #1), and the newlywed mutants Mystique and Destiny. The special FCBD edition comes from writer Justina Ireland (Edge of Spider-Verse) with art by Julian Shaw (Astonishing Spider-Man Infinity Comic), Edwin Galmon (Storm: Lifedream), and more.

You can collect the comics below during Free Comic Book Day on May 3, 2025.

Free Comic Book Day 2025: Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men #1

Written by Ryan North, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing & Chip Zdarsky

Art by Humberto Ramos, Edgar Delgado, Chip Zdarsky & Iban Coello

Cover by Humberto Ramos

In advance of Marvel’s First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise from Chip Zdarsky! We’re simply too good to you!

Free Comic Book Day 2025: Amazing Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe #1

Written by Joe Kelly, Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar

Art by John Romita Jr. & Jonas Scharf

Cover by Pat Gleason

Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr. remind us who Peter Parker and SPIDER-MAN are! Plus, an exclusive prologue to this summer’s blockbuster ULTIMATE event from Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar & Jonas Scharf!

Free Comic Book Day: Star Wars #1

Written by Alex Segura, Charles Soule & Marc Guggenheim

Art by Phil Noto, Luke Ross, Stefano Raffaele & Madibek Musabekov

Cover by Phil Noto

Celebrating the new era of Star Wars comics! Luke Skywalker finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! Jedi Knights Qui-Gon Jinn & Tensu Run are on the hunt for the villainous Corlis Rath! Who is the mysterious Vanee and what is his connection to Darth Vader & Kylo Ren?

Free Comic Book Day 2025: Ironheart/Marvel’s Voices #1

Written by Justina Ireland & More

Art by Julian Shaw & More

Cover by Edwin Galmon

Celebrating a year of Marvel’s Voices with a brand-new story starring Ironheart! Bestselling writer Justina Ireland blasts Ironheart into Chicago’s past for a story of Black innovation through the ages! And explore the past year of Voices anthologies with selections from Mystique and Destiny’s star-studded wedding issue, Patriot’s explosive return to super-heroing, the introduction of a brand-new Ghost Rider, and more!

FCBD 2025: Iron Man & His Awesome Friends/Spidey & His Amazing Friends #1

SWING INTO THIS YEAR’S FREE COMIC BOOK DAY SPECIAL WITH NEW AND FAVORITE CHARACTERS FROM TWO DISNEY JR. SHOWS!

First, armor up with Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, Iron Heart and Iron Hulk, in this not-to-be-missed all-new comic featuring characters from the forthcoming Disney Jr. show! Then the web-slinging fun continues with everyone’s favorite heroes from Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends! There’s no shortage of baddies creating mischief in New York and Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin need help keeping the city safe through thrilling activity pages and easy-to-read stories.