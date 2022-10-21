Black Adam's Aldis Hodge Teases Post-Production Work on DC Movie

Anticipation is continuing to build for Black Adam, the upcoming live-action blockbuster based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Based on Black Adam's early footage and trailers, it seems like the film will be delivering a high-octane superhero epic, which will also serve as the movie debut of members of the Justice Society of America. Among the film's JSA roster is Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) — and a new social media post from Hodge teases the most recent work on the film. In a post to Hodge's Instagram, which you can check out below, the actor revealed that he just recorded some ADR for the film to help put on "the finishing touches." He also teased that "as an avid comic book lover who's seen damn near every superhero movie, I can confidently that #BlackAdamMovie is beyond INCREDIBLE!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"When [Dwayne] said, 'Welcome to Black Adam,' it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like," Hodge said in a previous interview. "I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn't care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

"As a fan, a comic book fan, and a superhero fan, I love Hawkman's nature," Hodge continued. "He's an absolute warrior. He is a savage, and a savage for the best reason. He's well-intentioned. But the thing that I love about him so much and that I connect to personally is his understanding and love of trying to get history right. It comes down to the cerebral part of it. He's a professor, and because he lives so many lives, he understands; he was there. He is history. And when it comes to certain things in textbooks, he wants to get it right."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise, Jumanji) as Black Adam, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.