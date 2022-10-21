Black Adam Star Pierce Brosnan Speaks Out on Dr. Fate's Addictive Powers

Black Adam is just a few more months away from arriving in theaters, and taking fans on a weird and wild journey throughout the DC universe. In addition to Dwayne Johnson's titular antihero, the project's supporting cast will be dotted by members of the Justice Society of America — including Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan. While Fate has only made a few sporadic appearances in Black Adam's marketing, he's definitely already made an impact, leaving fans eager to see how he will be represented onscreen. In a new interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Brosnan spoke about the character being the "elder" of a lot of the DC universe, and called Kent's relationship to the ancient helmet of Nabu "almost like a drug addiction."

"I am the elder of the group," Brosnan explained. "I'm assured he's one of the oldest characters in the pantheon of comic-book characters. He's an archaeologist."

"He has powers to foresee the future, and raise the dead, and teleport, while wearing a gold helmet," Brosnan continued. "Absolutely, yes [the helmet is essential]. It's a blessing and a curse. It's almost like a drug addiction in some respects. It takes a lot of energy to wear the helmet. It was a very beautifully designed outfit and helmet, which I'm quite fond of. Jaume Collet-Serra is very inclusive in the collaboration. He was wonderful in the sense that he would send me designs of the helmet, so I could participate in the look of it."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Are you excited for Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate to debut in Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.