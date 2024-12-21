Everyone Agrees Krypto Is the Best Boy as DC Fans React to the First Superman Trailer

James Gunn is celebrating the holidays with an exciting announcement about the first Superman trailer. The filmmaker and co-CEO of DC Studios shared on social media that “Superman is officially the most viewed and most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros.” with “over 250 million views and a million social posts.” The high numbers for the teaser trailer are unsurprising as passionate fans have eagerly awaited Gunn’s take on the iconic comic book character ever since it was announced in early 2023 that he would be helming the film. With the new glimpse of David Corenswet’s Clark Kent and the first DC Universe movie finally out in the ether, fans were quick to share their thoughts about the teaser trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, Superman is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros. This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and,… pic.twitter.com/Ry3aGA88Zl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2024

Scroll below to see how fans have been reacting to the Superman trailer and which moments have stood out the most. Gunn’s Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Krypto Has Already Stolen the Show

There’s no question that Krypto the Superdog had the biggest impact on fans following the drop of the teaser trailer. Anyone considering skipping this movie in theaters will likely find themselves buying a ticket on opening weekend just for Superman’s loyal and heroic super pet.

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

The way she looks like she would jump off a building to prove she knows who Clark is

WE ARE SO BACK#SupermanMovie pic.twitter.com/fYD6DQcg1x — amanda (@damatingkaji) December 19, 2024

Fans have largely approved of Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan starring as the intrepid Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane in the new Superman movie. Additionally, people were excited to see brief peeks at other major characters, including Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Superman’s Biggest Enemy

Can we please, for a second, just pause and talk about how, from these few shots of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, we can sense that hatred he has for Superman.



I cannot wait to see their rivalry in action. It's going to feel like the Reeves film all over again pic.twitter.com/A8tQ34nA0l — Chris 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) December 19, 2024

Speaking of casting, fans are all in for Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. The hatred the antagonist has for Superman is seemingly palpable from only a few moments on-screen in the trailer, and viewers are eager to see their rivalry play out.

Chills and Tears

Dang that Superman trailer has me feeling all kinds of good ways. Started off with chills. At the end, my old friend Tears McGee showed up. That is a Superman trailer. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumail.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T21:05:32.498Z

Oscar nominee and comic book fan Kumail Nanjiani was among many who got emotional (in “all kinds of good ways”) over the Superman trailer.

Smallville Vibes

Many couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the beloved Superman series Smallville, including sharing similarities in the scenes shown in the post above. Smallville, starring Tom Welling as Clark Kent and Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor, ran on The WB (later The CW) from 2001-2011.

Symbol of Hope

Fans were especially emotional about getting back the “symbol of hope” Superman represents, and welcoming David Corsenswet as the new Clark Kent in Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe.

The Yamcha Death Pose

They got Supes to hit the Yamcha pose #SupermanMovie pic.twitter.com/CSwWjFglJz — Papa Weeb ⚡ (@Dynamic_Weeb) December 19, 2024

One of the funniest memes of Dragon Ball Z was swiftly brought back after the teaser was released. Many fans posted the meme side-by-side with a moment from the trailer where Superman is bloodied and beaten in the snow. The scene appears identical to the fate of Dragon Ball Z’s Yamcha in his fight against the Saibamen.

Superman vs. Superman

Not a fan of that trailer. Superman should be angrier and more boring. — Cody (@codyjohnston.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T14:42:41.355Z

Some fans went the sarcastic route in support of the trailer, ostensibly taking shots at Zack Snyder’s “angrier and more boring” take on Superman.

Epic Love Story

Of course, a large number of fans are simply excited to see the continuation of Lois and Clark’s love story and what their relationship looks like in the new DC Universe.

A Socially Awkward Clark Kent

Representation is important.

A Long Wait Until July

It makes me smile knowing we’re going to experience a new SUPERMAN movie in 2025, one that seems to have so much love & care driven into it.



If i needed to be sold anymore, that teaser absolutely did it’s job. #SupermanMovie pic.twitter.com/WU53qbV6Uw — Craig (@CS11__) December 19, 2024

For the most part, fans were left satisfied by the first Superman trailer and will only have to wait a few more months until the movie finally opens in theaters.

Superman arrives in theaters July 11, 2025.