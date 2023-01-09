Funko Preps Limited Edition 25th Anniversary Batman Funko Pop Bundle For Launch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko's Pop Classics lineup brings original Pop figures out of retirement and puts them back in the limelight with a twist. For their 25th anniversary, Funko is bringing back their first DC Comics Batman Funko Pop with a 25th anniversary sticker and detachable base, along with bonus collectibles that include a vault-style Pop Classics tin protective case with velvet cushion lining, an enamel Batman Pop Pin, a stainless-steel Batman Pop Coin, and a foil Certificate Card. Only 25,000 will be made, and we expect them to sell out quickly.

A release date for the Funko 25th Anniversary Batman Funko Pop bundle hasn't been announced, but we suggest that you head on over to the Funko Shop and hit "notify me" to be alerted when it goes live. It could happen at any moment. The figure is a Funko exclusive that will retail for $30. Note that shipping is free on orders over $50.

The problem, of course, is that Funko has been doing a lot of recycling lately, and this release won't sit well with some fans for that reason. Still, they're adding enough to the bundle to make it interesting, and it feels like the $30 price tag could have been worse. Again, it is likely to sell out quickly, so you'll have to rely on eBay if you don't catch it in time.

