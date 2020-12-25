Gal Gadot Reveals What She Took From Wonder Woman Set

✖

It's not uncommon for actors to keep things from the sets of projects they've been a part of, especially when they've been part of something iconic, and for Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, that means taking home something especially significant. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gadot shared that she has a very special item from Wonder Woman 1984 at home: the helmet from Diana's Golden Eagle armor featured in the DC film and she even put it on -- or at least part of it -- for the audience.

"I do. I do actually have, I don't have Chris' axe, but I have this one," Gadot said, responding to Kimmel's question if she had taken anything from Wonder Woman like Thor star Chris Hemsworth had from the set of those films.

Gadot also confirmed that the helmet is plastic painted to look like metal and even put it on, though only part of it. The helmet itself is comprised of two parts so she put on what she described as the "mask" portion.

This isn't the first time that Gadot has shared the helmet that she kept from the film. Ahead of Wonder Woman 1984's release on Christmas Day 2020, Gadot took to Instagram to share the helmet as well.

"I don't usually have movie memorabilia lying around my house, but this one is so special for me I just had to put it on display," Gadot wrote at the time. "I won't spoil it for you, but it's a symbol of strength, of legacy, of hope, I love having it with me to remind me of all that."

DC fans will get to see that helmet and the rest of the armor it pairs with in action on HBO Max again in May. WarnerMedia recently released the official list of all content arriving on the streaming platform in May, revealing that Wonder Woman 1984 is returning to the streaming service next month. Fans will also get to see Gadot suit up as Wonder Woman again in the future. A third Wonder Woman film was announced soon after the release of Wonder Woman 1984 with both Gadot and director Patty Jenkins returning, though at this time that film does not yet have a release date.

