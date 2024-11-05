James Gunn Debunks Rumor That Justice League Movie Would Adapt Fan-Favorite Storyline

James Gunn has cleared up a number of rumors since his time with DC first began, and he recently cleared up another rumor that had picked up some steam. The rumor was courtesy of everythingdcu, and the rumor stated that Gunn was set to write and direct a Justice League movie, which would be pretty big news in and of itself. The kicker was that the project would be a modern adaptation of the beloved New Frontier, so you can see why fans started buzzing with the possibilities. Gunn shot down the rumor though when Riccardo Caffari asked him about it on Threads, with Gunn writing “Nope sorry. No truth to this whatsoever.” Gunn also added, “That said I love New Frontier and its magical alternate history is a big influence on DC Studios.” You can view the post here.

DC The New Frontier is one of the classic DC stories, which sets the story in the 1950s as Cold War mentalities on heroes are changing. Beautifully written and drawn by Darwyn Cooke and Dave Stewart, the series introduces a new era of heroes into the mix that includes Green Lantern, Black Canary, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Martian Manhunter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Frontier captures what makes the Silver Age special and pairs those elements with a modern and character-rich story over the course of six issues. It also received a stellar animated adaptation in 2008, with names like David Boreanaz, Lucy Lawless, Kyle MacLachlan, Brooke Shields, Kyra Sedgwick, Jeremy Sisto, Miguel Ferrer, John Heard, and Neil Patrick Harris bringing DC’s icons to life.

While we know that Gunn won’t be directing a New Frontier film (at least as of now), he did direct the heavily anticpated Superman film that’s coming next year. While Creature Commandos is the first release of the new DC Studios universe slate, Superman will be the first feature film that will really kick things off.

On X, Gunn revealed he wasn’t initially going to direct the project, but a conversation with his brother changed all that. “Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, ‘Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.’ I hadn’t realized,” Gunn wrote.

“I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him,” Gunn said.

“It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago — I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage — how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes,” Gunn said.

What are you most looking forward to in DC’s new movie and TV universe? You can talk all things DC with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!