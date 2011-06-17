Ryan Reynolds Responds to Aviation Gin Being Used to Create Green Lantern Drink

✖

Ryan Reynolds is known best for his acting, but he also has a hand in multiple businesses. Not only does he own Mint Mobile, which recently broke the Internet by featuring Rick Moranis in a commercial, but he also owns Aviation Gin. We've seen a lot of fun ads for the beverage company, including a recent one that doubled as an ad for The Croods: A New Age. Occasionally, the actor will respond to folks who use his products, and his most recent interaction is beyond hilarious. One fan mixed the alcohol with Mountain Dew, much the Reynolds' dismay.

"I’m sorry @VancityReynolds @AviationGin desperate times,” Benjamin Jackson (@shinyandiknowit) tweeted with a photo of Aviation Gin mixed with Mountain Dew. "Ohmygod," Reynolds replied. "I call this one The Green Lantern," Jackson joked. "Stop helping," Reynolds added. You can view the tweet interactions below:

Ohmygod — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 25, 2020

Stop helping. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 25, 2020

Recently, Reynolds took his feud with Hugh Jackman to Sam's Club where they both promoted their respective beverage companies to support good causes. Purchases of Reynolds' Aviation Gin or Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club locations through December 20th counted as a "vote" for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. In the end, Jackman came out the winner. However, Jackman just won bragging rights since Sam's Club pledged to donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation after the contest ends.

Reynolds is currently working o The Adam Project, a new sci-fi movie for Netflix that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which was just pushed back until next year.

"I always look at like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds said during a virtual Free Guy press conference. "The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. And I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world, and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

Free Guy is now expected to be released on May 21, 2021.