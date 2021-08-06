The Suicide Squad Star John Cena Reveals Bloody Peacemaker Art Work

✖

John Cena is showing off some bloody Peacemaker art on his Instagram account. The Suicide Squad is obviously excited about the movie and the upcoming HBO Max series. Fans are energized as well, as you can see from the response to the post. James Gunn has won over the DC Comics fanbase with the early looks at the Suicide Squad sequel. Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Cena, and more are all on board as the release date inches closer and closer. Funny enough, DC told the director that none of the characters were off-limits. However, it would be hard to imagine Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn not sticking around for future projects. You could add Cena’s Peacemaker to that list as well with the HBO Max project looming in the background. Whatever the case, it’s going to be fun to see these villains struggling against Starro.

James Gunn recently revealed some of the early inspiration for Cena’s character. “I think that the actual inspiration for Peacemaker was the shitty 1970s Captain America TV shows that I loved when I was a child,” Gunn told Den of Geek. “And I think Peacemaker exemplifies a lot of things about society that are going on politically, and what people’s beliefs are about America and the world. So being able to tell those stories that are slightly more socially conscious in their essence, but also outlandish, he lends itself to that.”

Upon the Peacemaker series announcement, Gunn couldn’t contain his excitement. “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," The director wrote in a press release. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added in the same release. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

