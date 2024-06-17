Superman: Chris Pratt Visits Set in New James Gunn Photo

Superman director James Gunn has shared another set photo from the upcoming DCU movie, but this time a surprise guest is featured, Marvel Studios star Chris Pratt. Gunn has been sharing infrequent updates from the set of the upcoming Superman movie, revealing candid photos of the cast and crew at times. Various other famous faces have even showed up having visited the set of Superman, including some notable DC writers, but this latest photo from James Gunn marks the first time a Marvel Studios star has appeared and come to see what's happening on Superman. Granted, Pratt himself has teased that he will definitely appear in James Gunn's DCU.

While speaking to ComicBook about his work on The Garfield Movie, we asked him if it was more likely that he would play Star-Lord again or if he would be joining James Gunn at DC for another role. The star revealed that his continued work at Marvel has already been teased, but that both seem likely. He revealed: "Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star Lord again. But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both." You can see the photo of Chris Pratt on the Superman set below.

David Corenswet (The Politician) will lead the cast of Superman, playing Superman / Clark Kent. He'll be flanked in the movie by a host of notable actors filling key roles including Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo (Vacation) as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion (Firefly) as Hal Jordan, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific. with Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica aka The Engineer.

James Gunn has recently confirmed additional cast members for the movie including Wendell Pierce as Daily Planet boss Perry White, plus Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe. In addition, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will star as Jonathan and Martha Kent respectively.

Superman will be the first movie in the new DCU and is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025, premiering just nine days after the next Jurassic World movie and two weeks before Marvel's highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot.