DC's Gender-Swapped Teen Justice Get Their Own Trading Card Primers

DC Comics is giving fans a primer on Teen Justice, the gender-swapped heroes of Earth-11, in a series of new trading cards. Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 debuts on June 7th and comes from the creative team of Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore, Marco Failla, Enrica Eren Angiolini, and Carlos M. Mangual. The trading card-style biographies reintroduce readers to the cast of Teen Justice — Kid Quick, Supergirl, Robin, Aquagirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, and Troy. After debuting in DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1 in 2020, Kid Quick transitioned over to Future State: Justice League.

The news of Multiversity: Teen Justice came during the announcement of DC's 2022 plans for Pride Month, which include DC Pride 2022, a new 104-page Prestige format anthology featuring various LGBTQ+ characters and creators, a new series starring Poison Ivy, a four-issue Nubia: Queen of the Amazons miniseries, and a special for Tim Drake continuing his coming out story in last year's Batman: Urban Legends, and the previously-announced original graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star.

The description of Multiversity: Teen Justice reads: "The incredible debut issue, publishing on June 7, begins with an attack by the H.I.V.E. and ends in the Church of Blood. What is Sister Blood's true mission among the lost souls of New York City? Can Teen Justice get through their growing pains fast enough to learn the answer in time to stop it? And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the ultimate battle?"

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 by Ivan Cohen (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries), Danny Lore (DC Pride, Champions), Marco Failla (DCeased: Hope at World's End), and Enrica Eren Angiolini, with covers by Robbi Rodriguez (main), Stephanie Hans (open-to-order variant), Bengal (1:25 variant), and Failla & Angiolini (1:50 variant), publishes on June 7. As a bonus feature, the team's introduction story, "To Stop the Star-Conqueress" by Ivan Cohen, Eleonora Carlini, Ulises Arreola, and Becca Carey from DC's Very Merry Multiverse, will be reprinted in this issue.

You can take a look at each Teen Justice character's trading card below, along with the solicitation to Multiversity: Teen Justice #1. Make sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1

Written by Ivan Cohen and Danny Lore

Art by Marco Failla and Enrica Eren Angiolini

Main cover by Robbi Rodriguez

Open-to-order variant by Stephanie Hans

1:25 variant by Bengal

1:50 variant by Marco Failla

On sale 6/7

The secrets of Earth-11's newest heroes and villains unfold in DC's most exciting new team title! And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the brand-new series?