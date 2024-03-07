Princess Peach: Showtime! Gets Free Demo on Nintendo Switch

Princess Peach: Showtime! is heading to Nintendo Switch later this month, and those on the fence about the game can check out a free demo that's now available on the eShop. The demo allows players to experience two of the character's transformations from the game: Swordfighter Peach and Patisserie Peach. While these are just a fraction of the transformations the character will have at her disposal, this should give players an idea of what the game has to offer, and if it will appeal to them when it releases on March 22nd.

Alongside the demo, Nintendo has released an overview trailer, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Nintendo has been making something of a habit of releasing demos for its first-party games this year, and it's nice that they've actually been arriving prior to release, unlike a few examples in the past. Unfortunately, it does not seem that the demo for Princess Peach: Showtime! allows progress to be carried over to the full version. That means that anyone that does opt to buy the game after trying it out may have to replay some of the areas that they previously completed.

Princess Peach Transformations

Nintendo has revealed 10 transformation powers that will appear in Princess Peach: Showtime!, as of this writing. In addition to Swordfighter Peach and Patisserie Peach from the demo, there's also Ninja Peach, Cowgirl Peach, Detective Peach, Kung Fu Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, Figure Skater Peach, and Mighty Peach. In a preview last month, ComicBook.com had a chance to go hands-on with five of these transformation abilities, and readers can learn more about our overall impressions right here.

The transformations in the game are somewhat similar to how Kirby's transformations work, but instead of getting them through power-ups, Peach acquires each of them in specific areas. The game's storyline centers around stage shows, and her new abilities match the themes of the productions being put on at the Sparkle Theater. Much of the game seems to be a 2.5D platformer, though it does feature some minigame elements, which can be seen in the Patisserie Peach area.

Peach's Time to Shine

Princess Peach has been around since 1985, and has been a playable character in games going back to Super Mario Bros. 2 in 1988. Despite appearing as a playable character in countless Mario spin-offs over the years, Princess Peach: Showtime! marks just the second time that she's had the starring role in a video game, with the first being Super Princess Peach. That game was released all the way back in 2005, so it's been a long wait for fans of the character. Hopefully Princess Peach: Showtime! will result in the heroine getting a lot more games of her own in the future.

