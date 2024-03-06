Xbox Partner Preview Event: How to Watch and What to Expect

Recently, Microsoft announced a new Xbox Partner Preview for March 6th at 10 a.m. PT. This event will run around 30 minutes and features several upcoming games from Xbox's many third-party partners. That means we won't see first-party games like Fable, The Outer Worlds 2, or the Blade game. Instead, the event will bring fans new looks at games from the likes of Capcom, EA, and several other notable publishers. Below, we'll run down what you need to know to watch the event and what to expect from the 30 minutes of new trailers.

How to Watch the March Xbox Partner Preview Event

As mentioned, the Xbox Partner Preview kicks off on March 6th at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET. The show will be broadcast on Xbox's social channels, including Twitch and Xbox. If you want to watch it at the highest resolution, you'll want to hop on to YouTube where you'll be able to enjoy the show at 4K, 60 fps. Everywhere else will carry the 1080p version of the show. Below, are links to the official channels where the show will be broadcast:

What to Expect From the Xbox Partner Preview Event

While Xbox is keeping most of the reveals under wraps until the big event, the official Xbox Wire post did include a few hints about what fans should expect. First up is Tales of Kenzera: Zau, an upcoming Metroidvania from developer Surgent Studios and publisher Electronic Arts. The new trailer will feature a voiceover from creative lead Abubakar Salim, who fans will recognize as the voice of Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins.

Next, Capcom will bring a new gameplay trailer from Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Not too much is known about the game yet, but the early trailers have been visually impressive, showing off a fantastical version of Japan. This gameplay trailer should give us a better idea of what to expect when it launches relatively soon.

Finally, the post mentioned that fans would get "a closer look" at The First Berserker: Khazan. The upcoming action RPG from publisher Nexon will almost certainly remind players of games like Elden Ring at first glance, but it brings a more cartoon-like visual style to its characters. It's also set in the same universe as DNF Duel, a fighting game that Nexon released in 2022.

Outside of that, we don't know much else. Xbox did say that this event is "all about sharing exciting game news from our talented studios from across the globe with no frills: just new game reveals, release date announcements, and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games." So, it's fair to say that announcements are going to be flying fast during the Xbox Partner Event.

