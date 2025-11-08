10 Best Deals Right Now in the PlayStation Store’s 2025 “PlayStation Indies” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “PlayStation Indies” sale going on in November 2025 is, like its name implies, all about the indie titles. Granted, some of these stretch the definition of what an indie title is, since many of them have publishers, but they mostly abide by the indie game spirit. This means they’re smaller games that experiment with different ideas and are more unique when compared to the typical AAA title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are 10 of the best discounts in the 2025 “PlayStation Indies” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until November 21st at 11:59 pm PT.

10) Nikoderiko: The Magical World — Director’s Cut

Image Courtesy of Knights Peak

Price: $17.99 or $16.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

Nikoderiko: The Magical World does not hide how much it has been influenced by Donkey Kong Country. It even has collectibles that are just big letters of the main character’s shortened name. While it’s severely lacking in innovation and rather derivative, this overly saccharine 2.5D platformer is designed to comfort those who look back at ’90s platformers with reverence. And there’s some value in doing a solid job with the fundamentals of a genre while also calling back to the classics that helped establish said fundamentals.

9) Until Then

ImaGe Courtesy of Maximum Entertainment

Price: $9.99 / $19.99

Until Then is a narrative-heavy adventure game that stands out for a few reasons. For one, it’s set in a fictional city within the Philippines after a global catastrophe. And while gaming and planet-wide devastation go hand in hand, this game succeeds by focusing in on a slacker and his family as they try to adapt to a new world. It has a well-realized bunch of characters and hones in on Filipino culture in a way most of its peers can’t. Because of its strengths, it’s able to make its own name within the crowded genre.

8) American Arcadia

Image COurtesy of Raw Fury

Price: $12.99 / $19.99

American Arcadia is a narrative-focused adventure that’s heavily inspired by The Truman Show with its reality show premise and voyeuristic themes. But it doesn’t just simply repeat every plot point of that revered 1998 film and instead updates them well enough for the medium and time period. While it’s lack of subtlety is often too much and the platforming and puzzle gameplay are relatively decent, it’s an overall great satirical game that’s carried by its performances, story, and comedic writing.

7) Going Under

Image COurtesy of Team17

Price: $3.99 / $19.99

In a world full of failed tech startups, it’s only natural for a game to use that premise to its advantage. Going Under is a roguelite that does just that by using a sea of failed companies as enemy factions the player must carve through. It’s a relatively standard roguelite, but is buoyed by its responsive controls, unique and colorful art style, and witty writing that wryly pokes fun at the tech industry and its many contradictions.

6) Yoku’s Island Express

IMage Courtesy of Team17

Price: $2.99 / $19.99

Search action games are often platformers at their core, but Yoku’s Island Express flips that notion on its head by being a pinball game, too. Being able to pinball around in order to gather upgrades and find secrets is a novel concept that makes this title a one-of-a-kind experience in a crowded genre.

5) Sorry We’re Closed

Image COurtesy of Akupara Games

Price: $18.74 or $17.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Sorry, We’re Closed is a surprising mix of seemingly unrelated games, as it borrows heavily from Resident Evil and Persona. It’s Resident Evil half comes out in the dungeons where players have to find keys and kill monsters, the latter of which involves a unique and interesting first-person combat system where players have to fire at specific weak points in order to do damage. The Persona influences come out in the narrative since it stars a posse of oddballs with an array of personal issues players have to sort through, many of which respectfully touch on intriguing topics like love and consent. It seems like this blend would not work, but it ends up giving Sorry, We’re Closed an identity all its own.

4) Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Image Courtesy of Inti Creates

Price: $5.24 / $14.99

Konami stopped making Castlevania games, so others have had to step in to fill that void. Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 is one of these Castlevania-like titles, one that’s gotten more prominence when compared to other similar titles since it was produced by Koji Igarashi, the former figurehead and producer of the Castlevania series. Curse of the Moon 2 is a throwback to the pre-Symphony of the Night era of the franchise where it was more of a straightforward platformer and a tough one at that. Such difficulty may be a turn-off and it can be hard to justify some of its more punishing aspects like its infrequent checkpoints and multiple bottomless pits, but it’s a retro title that more or less achieves exactly what it’s going for.

3) Another Crab’s Treasure

Image COurtesy of Aggro Crab

Price: $14.99 / $29.99

Soulslikes don’t have to be dark, as shown by Another Crab’s Treasure. This shockingly solid action RPG cribs heavily from FromSoftware with its methodical combat and overall style, but translates those systems into the deep sea and stars a crab who just wants to hang out in his own house. The underwater setting is, ironically, a breath of fresh air and allows this title to stick out in a sea (no pun intended) of Soulslikes that only seem to focus on knights and worlds that look like they came from heavy metal band album covers. It’s tough yet rewarding, but also contains a fair bit of refreshing accessibility settings that take the edge off, including an option that hilariously gives the tiny main character a huge gun.

2) Slay the Spire

Image Courtesy of Mega Crit

Price: $7.49 / $24.99

Slay the Spire can feel cheap or busted, but it is still incredibly satisfying. This turn-based deck-building roguelite puts players on a grueling path and demands tactical expertise and a sizeable dose of luck to win, meaning it’s easy to make a mistake and pay dearly for it. But it’s tightly designed in a way that makes it hard to put down, even after a devastating loss. There’s a reason is still regarded as one of the best in its genre and has inspired so many copycats.

1) Nine Sols

IMage COurtesy of Red Candle Games

Price: $16.49 or $14.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

Nine Sols may look innocent, but it’s actually an extremely challenging title with some of the best parry-based swordplay this side of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It’s a lofty comparison, but Nine Sols can handle being likened to such an all-timer because of how smooth it feels and how well its bosses are designed, which truly push players without resorting to cheap tactics. That would be enough for most games, but Nine Sols‘ ability to also be a thrilling search action platformer with a surprisingly nuanced story means it is able to excel over many of its peers that just aren’t as uniformly fantastic.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!