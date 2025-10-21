14 Resident Evil Games on Sale for $4 to $10 Each

The Resident Evil series is one of the most acclaimed in all of gaming. Capcom has stumbled more than a few times since Resident Evil’s inception, but the publisher has maintained an impressive average level of quality over the past 29 years. This has continued into the modern age with its array of well-crafted remakes and entirely new installments. Xbox is currently holding a horror-themed sale for many of these Resident Evil games, meaning those who haven’t jumped into any one of these titles can do so at a remarkably low price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Shocktober Sale” (which is running until November 3rd) currently has 14 Resident Evil games on sale. These games include:

Resident Evil remake ($4.99, normally $19.99)

Resident Evil 2 remake ($9.99, normally $39.99)

Resident Evil 3 remake ($9.99, normally $39.99)

Resident Evil 4 remake ($19.99, normally $39.99)

Resident Evil Remake Trilogy ($40.49, normally $89.99)

Resident Evil 4 ($4.99, normally $19.99)

Resident Evil 5 ($4.99. normally $19.99)

Resident Evil 6 ($4.99, normally $19.99)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard ($7.99, normally $29.99)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass ($7.49, normally $29.99)

Resident Evil Village ($9.99, normally $39.99)

Resident Evil Revelations ($4.99, normally $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition ($4.99, normally $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass ($7.99, normally $15.99)

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City ($3.99, normally $19.99)

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X ($3.99, normally $19.99)

Resident Evil 0 ($4.99, normally $19.99)

These games are not on sale at the moment on Steam. (However, many of these games, just after publishing this article, have now gone on sale on the PlayStation Store at similar prices.)

What Are the Best Resident Evil Games to Buy?

Image Courtesy of Capcom

There are many great Resident Evil games, so picking a well-received one isn’t too difficult. Both the original Resident Evil 4 and its 2023 remake are among the most beloved of the bunch. They were cherished for their ability to mix action and horror, making for an impeccably paced experience that welcomed multiple playthroughs (the remake’s lauded DLC, Separate Ways, is not included in this sale). Resident Evil 7 marked a new beginning for the series and placed it back firmly in the horror category, a response that stemmed from the negative reaction to Resident Evil 6‘s bombastic, horror-free presentation.

Village plays much like a mix of 4 and 6 with its first-person perspective and emphasis on gunplay, but, as the haunted house in its second level demonstrated, it had more than its share of horror, too. The Resident Evil 2 remake is also more on the horror end of the spectrum since it is slower than RE4 and doesn’t have as much explosive action. It was acclaimed for its ability to translate the original to the modern day and its reinvention of the intimidating Mr. X, who stalks players at certain points in the two campaigns.

There are also quite a few less widely loved entries. Resident Evil Revelations 2 shares many of Resident Evil 4‘s action-oriented roots and was liked by many but, being an episodic spin-off, didn’t receive as much attention or as large of a budget. The remake of the original Resident Evil reviewed well, yet its reliance on fixed camera angles might not be the best starting point for those not willing to play something from a different era. Resident Evil 5 was much more of a shooter than its seminal predecessor and is the premier co-op entry in the series, but it’s often placed near the middle of the pack because of its watered-down gameplay.

Resident Evil Revelations and the remake of the third game are also mostly perceived as passable. Revelations takes place on a “haunted” boat and runs through the series’ tropes, but does so without providing much compelling action or innovation and distinctly lacks quality scares. The Resident Evil 3 remake is bolstered by the RE2 remake’s strong visuals and smooth controls, but is let down by its mindless action, total lack of puzzles, and rendition of Nemesis who only barely stalks the player during certain short segments. Resident Evil 0 and Code: Veronica are clunky spin-offs that haven’t aged as well, yet both are supposedly being remade, so the context of these originals may prove worthy.

Resident Evil 6 and Operation Raccoon City are the lowlights of this sale, as both came out in 2012 during the series’ identity crisis. The two are action-heavy, multiplayer-focused shooters that drifted far away from what made Resident Evil Resident Evil. It’s not hard to wonder why Resident Evil 7 went back to basics a few years later.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!