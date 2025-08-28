10 Things Even Fans Didn’t Know About Nemesis From Resident Evil

The Resident Evil franchise is filled with memorable characters and iconic bad guys, but there isn’t a monster more terrifying than Nemesis. Sure, Albert Wesker has his fans, but Nemesis is one of the most unforgettable characters in video game history. From that first time he popped up on the streets of Raccoon City screaming, “STARS,” Nemesis has left his mark on the Resident Evil franchise in a way few other biological weapons have. And while he’s proven to have staying power with the fanbase, there are still quite a few things most players don’t know about Resident Evil 3’s Nemesis.

Here are the ten factoids about Nemesis that even most Resident Evil fans won’t know.

1) The Nemesis’s Real Name

You’d forgive fans of the original Resident Evil 3 for thinking Nemesis’s name was Nemesis. That’s the big guy’s virus type, and the game was literally called Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. However, Nemesis’s original name was The Pursuer because he’s not the only Nemesis Tyrant ever created. Of course, fans quickly latched onto the Nemesis name, and Capcom quickly admitted that it lost that battle.

2) Lisa Trevor Was the First Nemesis

The Nemesis parasite killed nearly everything Umbrella infected with it, which caused the project to create an intelligent B.O.W. to stall. However, when the Tyrant Project was successful, Umbrella started to experiment at the Arklay Labs under the Spencer Mansion.

They also decided to infect Lisa Trevor with the parasite because her particular mutation made her unkillable. Instead of taking over, Trevor’s immune system killed and rejected the virus. Further investigation into this led to the G-Virus Project, but Trevor is technically the first specimen who could withstand the Nemesis parasite.

3) Two Other Nemesis T-Types Proved Too Smart for Umbrella

As mentioned, there was more than one Nemesis created during the project. In the official guidebook for the Japanese version of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Capcom revealed that at last two other Nemesis T-Types developed a sense of self-awareness. Instead of following orders to kill on command, the T-Types tried to escape the lab, but were seemingly taken care of by Umbrella.

4) When Nemesis Mutates, He Loses Intelligence

One of the goals of the Nemesis Project was to create a B.O.W. that could follow commands. Umbrella mostly succeeded, but throughout RE3, Nemesis starts to lose his intelligence as he mutates. That’s also part of the reason Nemesis wears such restrictive clothing. By keeping him under wraps, so to speak, Umbrella is trying to ensure Nemesis won’t mutate and lose his intelligence.

5) Nemesis’ Resident Evil 2 Remake Cameo

This is one that most players likely missed because it didn’t come to Resident Evil 2 Remake for a few years after launch. In 2019, Capcom launched the R.P.D. demo for RE2 Remake to celebrate the announcement of Resident Evil 3 Remake. If you go outside the police station in the demo and stand in a specific area, you can hear Nemesis scream “STARS!”

6) Nemesis Was Created in Umbrella’s European Labs

While Nemesis’s first and only mission takes place in America, and he’s an offshoot of the Tyrant series that was pioneered by Umbrella USA, the creature was actually developed in Umbrella Europe’s No. 6 Laboratory. And while we might never see Nemesis appear again, Dr. Herman Frankl, Lab 6’s lead developer, is seemingly still alive, so he’s a candidate to pop up again in future Resident Evil games.

7) Resident Evil 4’s Luis Serra’s Nemesis Connection

Resident Evil 4 fans likely know that Luis Serra was a researcher and biologist before becoming an informant for The Organization. He did most of his work with Los Iluminados, but a photo seen in Resident Evil 4 shows that Serra was also part of Umbrella Europe’s Laboratory Six. That means he helped create Nemesis, which could be partially behind his motivation to bring down Los Illuminados.

8) Nemesis’ Original Voice Actor Was on Saturday Night Live

Most fans know that Nemesis is the first monster in the series to speak. Sure, it’s just one word, but it meant that Capcom needed a voice actor. The developer turned to Tony Rosato, who had previously done voice work as Mario’s brother Luigi in the Super Mario World and The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 TV shows. He was also a prominent live-action comedy actor, even becoming a cast member for Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s.

9) Jill’s Hidden Chapel Death

In the original Resident Evil 3, Carlos has to bring a vaccine to Jill in the Chapel. Most players probably run through the building as fast as they can, so they miss a hidden moment. When you enter the Chapel, Nemesis breaks inside and stops attacking Carlos. Instead, he turns his attention to Jill, trying to break down the door to her resting place. If you don’t run in first or take out Nemesis, he will tear the door down and kill Jill in a cutscene most players never see.

10) The Original Nemesis Was Left-Handed

This seems like a small revelation, but in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, the big monster is left-handed. That becomes important because you can use it to your advantage in gameplay. If you approach him from his right-hand side, you’ll dodge his punches, making it easier to take him down.