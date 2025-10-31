GOG Makes Sci-Fi Horror PC Game Free for 48 Hours

PC digital storefront GOG is giving away a sci-fi horror PC game for the next 48 hours in celebration of Halloween. The horror game in question hails from 2015 and normally only costs $7.99 on the PC. In other words, this is not the greatest deal ever, but a free game is a free game. That said, those interested only have 48 hours to add the PC game to their GOG library. Once added, the PC game is free to keep forever; however, it has to be claimed within this period.

The new GOG giveaway is specifically for an isometric, point-and-click sci-fi horror adventure game from developer The Brotherhood, aka the new free PC game is Statis. This is the first of four releases from The Brotherhood, who most recently put out a follow-up in 2023 called Stasis: Bone Totem, which was quietly one of the best horror games of its year. The same can’t be said of its predecessor, but 2015’s Stasis is still a solid experience for those who yearn for more sci-fi horror.

For those unfamiliar with the game, in it you play as John Maracheck, who finds himself aboard an abandoned spacecraft after awaking from stasis. Being awoken incorrectly has left John in tremendous pain. More than this, his wife and daughter are missing. As the player, you must get to the bottom of this and the mystery of the ship before it plunges into the blue methane clouds of Neptune.

Gameplay-wise, this is an isometric point-and-click adventure game, which means lots of exploration and puzzle-solving. The good news, unlike some games in this genre, the puzzles are not very difficult nor particularly obtuse. Meanwhile, this is accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack composed by Mark Morgan, the composer behind Fallout.

Back when it was released in 2015, Stasis earned a very solid 79 on Metacritic. This lines up perfectly with its 79% approval rating on Steam with Steam users.

“I’m not usually into point and click puzzle games, but this one has that proper old-school sci-fi atmosphere that makes it worth checking out,” reads one of the user reviews for the game on Steam.

Another adds: “Old school style point and click game. Very good story, visuals, and audio are awesome. Some critical bugs. But this is similar to Sanitarium – buy it at any cost. Worth it!”

All of that said, if this new free horror PC game does not tickle your fancy, the good news is that it is not the only one. There are two over on the Epic Games Store right now, and a new PS1-style free game over on Steam.

