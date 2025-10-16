One of the Best PS3 and Xbox 360 RPGs Now Free for Some

One of the best and most popular PS3 and Xbox 360 RPGs is free for some. Many argue the golden age of RPGs was the late 90s and early 2000s. In particular, when many think of RPGs, they think of consoles like the PS1 and PS2. Some argue that the PS4 and Xbox One generation is the golden age for the genre. You don’t often hear arguments for the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation though, despite some of the greatest RPG series getting their starts during this time in gaming history.

In 2010, the RPG standout was Mass Effect 2, which is not just one of the best RPGs of all time, but one of the best games of all time. In the shadow of Mass Effect 2 is Fallout: New Vegas, which otherwise would be the best RPG of 2010 if not for the magnum opus of BioWare. Similarly, Fallout 3 often overshadows Fallout: New Vegas as the best Fallout game of all time. That said, it should not be overlooked because it is one of the great RPGs of this era of gaming.

100% Free

If you have never played Fallout: New Vegas, and you don’t own it, you can now remedy this for free with Prime Gaming, assuming you have an Amazon Prime subscription. And this is because the RPG is part of October’s Prime Gaming lineup. More than this, you are getting the “Ultimate Edition” of the game, which bundles together all of the game’s DLC with the game for one ultimate version. This DLC includes: Courier’s Stash, Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road.

This new offer is limited to PC, because the codes are distributed via GOG. Thankfully, unlike Amazon Prime, an account with GOG costs nothing. When exactly today the offer will go live remains to be seen, but once it is, it will only be available for a limited time. If claimed in time, though, it is free to keep.

About the Game

Fallout: New Vegas is technically a spin-off in the series, though there is really nothing different about it compared to the mainline installments, other than that it is made by a different developer. Unlike the modern core Fallout games, which are made by Bethesda Game Studios, it was made by Obsidian Entertainment.

Considering Fallout 5 is still many years away, Fallout fans likely have nothing to do but revisit older games in the series for the next few years, unless the rumors and leaks of a Fallout 3 remaster are true, which they likely are. If that’s the case, Fallout fans will have something — kind of — new to play soon.

