Only 24 Hours Left to Get a AAA Game for Free

Throughout the year, Epic Games offers up a new free game every week or so. Though the offers themselves are limited, once players claim the free games, they are added permanently to their Epic Games library. Some seriously great games have been offered up for free over the years, but few have been quite as surprising as the current free game offer on Epic Games. At The Game Awards, the PC gaming platform revealed that Hogwarts Legacy would be free until December 18th.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most popular games released in recent years. The open-world RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter continues to sell well across platforms, even 2 years after release. So, it’s pretty surprising that Epic Games is giving it away entirely for free until December 18th. If you haven’t yet added Hogwarts Legacy to your library, you’ve got just about a day to do so before the deal expires.

Is Hogwarts Legacy Worth Playing in 2025?

Image courtesy of Avalanche Games and WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy is a game that almost needs no introduction. By now, many diehard Harry Potter fans have likely already picked up the game. But as a AAA title from WB Games, it isn’t cheap at full price. Typically, Hogwarts Legacy costs $59.99, so the free game deal will certainly save you some money. The game does go on sale fairly often at this point, but you’re not going to get a better deal than free. And if you play Fortnite, you’ll get an extra in-game item for playing Hogwarts Legacy via Epic Games.

So, should you snag Hogwarts Legacy while it’s free? If you like Harry Potter or enjoy magical open-world RPGs, but haven’t yet played the game, it may be worth adding to your library. The PC version of the RPG boasts Very Positive reviews on Steam and is a solid story with plenty of nooks and crannies to explore. That said, it is somewhat graphics-intensive, so you may want to double-check your PC specs before claiming the game.

Other PC Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

Screenshot by ComicBook

Already have Hogwarts Legacy or not interested in the Harry Potter RPG? Here are a few more big PC game deals you might want to check out.

You have one more day to claim action MMORPG Black Desert for free on Steam

The Epic Games Holiday Sale is ongoing now through January 8th, offering discounts on a variety of PC games like Battlefield 6 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Highly rated new RPG Digimon Story: Time Stranger is 20% off on Steam until December 18th

As an extra note, the Steam Winter Sale begins on December 18th. Many current deals are expiring today in preparation, so stay tuned for our list of the best deals when the sale goes live tomorrow. Until then, you’ve got 24 hours to grab Hogwarts Legacy for free or check out these other PC gaming deals.

Have you claimed Hogwarts Legacy for free yet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!