Arc Raiders Sets the Standard for Solo Player Shooters

In an era where most online shooters seem to demand squad coordination, constant communication, and high-pressure PvP dynamics, Arc Raiders does something radical: it gives solo players like me room to breathe. Whether I’m sneaking through abandoned outposts, scavenging for loot beneath ruins, or fending off a swarm of sentient machines, Arc Raiders never punishes me for playing alone. In fact, it rewards it. With its mix of strategy, atmosphere, and unspoken camaraderie between lone players, Arc Raiders feels like the first true solo-friendly multiplayer shooter in years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead of forcing you into squads, it creates a living, cooperative ecosystem where solo players naturally coexist. You might not be part of a party, but you’re rarely alone. And when you do encounter other raiders, more often than not, it’s not with gunfire but with an understanding and welcoming “Don’t Shoot” callout.

Arc Raiders Rewards Talking First, Shooting Later

image courtesy of embark studios

The first thing most players notice when venturing into Arc Raiders solo is how surprisingly peaceful it can be. Sure, there’s danger everywhere from drones and robotic sentinels, but among human players, hostility isn’t the norm. In fact, in my first encounters, nine out of ten players didn’t shoot first. Instead, they paused, aimed cautiously, and—more often than not—gestured, jumped, or called out in a show of truce.

It’s an unspoken rule that feels organic, like an evolution of player behavior that emerged naturally from the game’s mechanics. Solo players are more interested in scavenging or completing missions than racking up kill counts. The shared world is a breeding ground for cooperative moments. I myself have run across the map to help a fellow raider pinned down by drone fire, or rounded up strangers to go take out a powerful enemy.

This dynamic makes Arc Raiders feel unlike anything else in the shooter space. In most extraction-style games, such as Escape from Tarkov, encountering another player often means a fight. But in Arc Raiders, most players would prefer to avoid fighting for fear of losing their resources or drawing the attention of the enemy AI. Not every encounter ends peacefully, but the primary result is a uniquely social experience that feels rare in today’s gaming landscape.

All Solo Players Should Carry This Item in Arc Raiders

image courtesy of embark studios

If there’s one thing every solo player in Arc Raiders should prioritize, it’s the Raider Hatch Key. This item singlehandedly transforms the solo experience, allowing you to extract safely without competing for the main elevator. While most players simply want to extract, some camp the elevators or are more than willing to fight before returning home. The Raider Hatch Key essentially offers a private escape route, letting you bypass the chaos and uncertainty entirely.

I learned this the hard way: during my first few raids, I made the rookie mistake of heading straight for the elevator every time, only to get ambushed by ruthless players or swarmed by drones guarding it. The tension was exhilarating, but I learned to approach the elevator while calling out my peaceful intentions. But the Raider Hatch Key flips this on its head.

No more risky endgame standoffs. No more hiding in corners, hoping players and drones would pass by. With the key, I could move methodically, take my time, and extract on my terms. It made the experience less about outgunning others and more about outsmarting the environment. It was a subtle but important distinction that turns Arc Raiders into something deeper than your standard looter-shooter.

Arc Raiders’ Community Is Surprisingly Non-Toxic

image courtesy of embark studios

It’s rare these days to describe an online shooter community as welcoming, but somehow Arc Raiders has managed to foster exactly that. There has been major discourse about the validity of PvP, but most players I’ve encountered have good intentions and are more than willing to help one another. Obviously, things can go wrong. Some players still shoot on sight, while others pretend to be friendly only to shoot you in the back. But the consistent message is that Arc Raiders is more PvE than PvP.

This might sound small, but for the online shooter genre, it’s revolutionary. So many multiplayer spaces today are dominated by toxicity, from trash talk to griefing. I hate playing online games with voice chat because of how toxic it can be. But I couldn’t imagine playing Arc Raiders without it. Maybe it’s the atmosphere, the melancholic soundtrack, or the haunting beauty of its ruined world that encourages empathy. Or maybe it’s because the game gives players freedom to choose when and how to interact, rather than forcing competition that encourages players to talk things out rather than shoot first.

Whatever the reason, the effect is undeniable. Players wave, jump, or drop items for one another. Strangers silently cover each other from AI enemies before disappearing into the fog. I’ve often gone into runs with no intention of looting, just bringing my best gear to seek out and assist other raiders against the robots. As Embark Studios continues to support Arc Raiders, I hope this is one element that never changes, because at its heart, the Rust Belt needs friendly raiders to watch one another’s back.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!