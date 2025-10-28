Ghost of Yotei Is Missing One of Modern Gaming’s Best Features

Ghost of Yotei is one of those games that instantly draws you in with its breathtaking landscapes, fluid combat, and immersive storytelling. From the first moment I unsheathed my katana, I felt the same spark I did in Ghost of Tsushima. And in many ways, it feels like an incredible sequel. It retains the cinematic and emotionally charged narrative and deeply satisfying gameplay. But after spending dozens of hours perfecting stealth and mastery of the way of the blade, one absent feature kept nagging at me, and no, it’s not the awkward D-pad lock-on.

Throughout these dozens of hours, I had built Atsu to fit my playstyle, which meant selecting the right upgrades for my techniques. But it also meant picking the right gear, such as armor, a hat, and a mask. And this is the problem: Ghost of Yotei does not have a transmog system, something so many modern games have, and is crucial to customization and self-expression.

Armor Looks vs. Build Bonuses: Transmog Is a Missed Opportunity in Ghost of Yotei

Transmog, short for transmogrification, is a feature that lets players change the visual appearance of their gear without altering its stats or bonuses. It is one of the simplest, most player-friendly features in modern gaming, and its absence in Ghost of Yotei is hard to ignore. I can understand Ghost of Tsushima not having it, but to repeat this mistake in 2025 after so many other games, like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more have included it, just feels lazy. Armor plays a huge role in the game: it determines defensive stats or build bonuses, but also shapes how Atsu looks throughout your journey.

Instead, Ghost of Yotei forces you to choose between looking stylish and playing efficiently. I spent hours upgrading materials, crafting weapons, and hunting for rare components to create my build, but sometimes I want to change my look without hurting my stats. This makes it heartbreaking when I find a set of cool gear, only to learn it doesn’t align with my build. For a game with such deep cinematics and immersion, I want to look the part without having to sacrifice on optimization.

This isn’t just about aesthetics. Modern games make customization a part of the experience, and without transmog, Ghost of Yotei lacks this. Sucker Punch Production has done so many things right, I can’t believe this is an oversight. It may seem like a small feature, but it has a larger impact than you think. Customization has always been one of my favorite aspects of gaming, and with so many incredible options in Yotei, being able to use any piece of gear would go a long way.

Learning From Games That Get It Right

Plenty of modern games have perfected the art of blending performance and aesthetics through transmog systems. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Diablo IV, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more have implemented transmog to great success. I loved being able to deck my hunter in Wilds out in whatever I wanted while still maintaining the benefits of another. And there is a big reason why Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is called “fashion souls,” and I couldn’t be happier with the transmog system in that game. These games let me craft an identity that wasn’t tied to stats but to the way I envision my character.

That’s why Ghost of Yotei’s omission stands out so much. It’s a game that already nails so many details: the weight of the sword swings, the grace of the parries, and the elegance of its animations. Transmog’s absence feels out of place given the game’s high pedigree. Where other games let me build a class one way, but have my character’s appearance be different, Yotei forces you to keep everything consistent in its gameplay.

This is especially frustrating when acquiring late-game gear. By the time I unlocked some, I was already happy with my build and unable to use the cool new armor I found. If Sucker Punch Productions had learned from Ghost of Tsushima and other games, this wouldn’t be an issue. But without transmog, there is a disconnect between how players want to play and how they want to look. Visual customization is integral to player satisfaction, and makes this oversight hard to justify.

From Ghost of Tsushima to Ghost of Yotei: A Recurring Oversight That Can Be Fixed

What’s most surprising about Ghost of Yotei’s lack of transmog is that it continues a pattern from its spiritual predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima. That game also forced players to choose between appearance and function, even though it was one of the most visually stunning titles of the PS4 generation. It featured dozens of incredible-looking armor sets, but you had to accept whatever had the stats for your build. I loved the Traveler’s Attire, but its stats were not the best for combat or stealth. I equipped it anyway and powered through, but I didn’t expect to have to make the same choice in Yotei.

Players today expect more freedom. Today’s gaming landscape is one where personalization is the standard, not the exception. It’s not unreasonable to want both functionality and flair, especially in a single-player experience. There’s no competitive balance to worry about, no multiplayer economy to maintain, just a narrative game where players want to inhabit their characters fully. This issue was never fixed in Tsushima, but I’m hopeful it will be resolved in the sequel.

But there is still hope. Sucker Punch has already announced its plans to support Ghost of Yotei with updates, including Legends Mode. Transmog is an easy feature that can be patched in. The armor sets are beautifully designed, the materials are collectible, and the progression system feels flexible enough to support it. Sucker Punch and Sony have a track record of listening to player feedback, and this is the kind of quality-of-life feature that could turn an already great game into a truly definitive samurai experience. Hopefully, the developers take note and add one of modern gaming’s best features.

