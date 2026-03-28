MMOs Usually Take Up Too Much Time, But One Returning Classic Could Change That

One of the biggest problems with the MMO genre is how they demand huge commitment from their players in many cases, with the best content locked behind dozens or hundreds of playtime hours. Sometimes, these grinds also demand a large-scale cooperation between players, whether it’s to form a raiding party to take down an impossibly grand boss or to accomplish a difficult goal with the effort of dozens of players. These frustrating can make the genre somewhat intimidating, but a returning classic might craft a far more welcoming entry point.

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Large projects for MMOs usually mean expansions, introducing wide additions to content that change the game in meaningful ways. Some of the best MMO expansions out there have made it easier for new players to reach the strength of veterans who have been playing since launch. However, most of the time, an expansion only creates even more content for players to catch up on, widening the gap further than ever before.

EverQuest Legends Is The Original MMO Experience Without As Much Of The Tedium

Image courtesy of Daybreak Game Company

Long-time MMO developer studio Daybreak has just announced their latest project in EverQuest Legends, a return-to-form for the 1999 game that helped spearhead the genre. The original EverQuest is one of the most nostalgic MMOs of all time, helping to create the tropes fans would come to expect from World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14 years later. Through its newest title, Daybreak wants EverQuest Legends to be a “back to basics” approach, taking fans back to the game’s roots that laid the groundwork for modern MMORPGs.

EverQuest Legends is meant to exist outside of EverQuest‘s ongoing audiences and EverQuest 2, similar to how World of Warcraft Classic is separate from its other iterations. Set to launch in July 2026, EverQuest Legends is almost the purest form of vanilla EverQuest, with all of the classic features that defined the game’s beginnings. However, significant changes to its early systems are helping to make it easier than ever to jump into the MMO for newer fans.

This project is meant to be “EverQuest for people who don’t have time to play EverQuest” according to Daybreak Executive Producer David Youssefi. This is achieved by giving players an incredible number of buffs to their character compared to the original experience, removing the tedium the first game required to overcome its biggest obstacles. For example, your character now has the option to use the skills of multiple classes, giving them extra skills, disciplines, spells, and mores to take down bosses solo instead of needing an entire raiding party.

Compared to other MMO’s from the past, EverQuest Legends is aimed to be extremely beginner friendly, and also a joy for players who simply don’t have time for long grind sessions anymore. The power systems are much wider than their were in the past, allowing for much stronger characters that don’t necessarily require support from other players. This encourages solo play or getting together with a small group of friends, something that made it impossible to beat certain challenges in EverQuest back when it released.

Restored Nostalgic Features Are Combined With Huge Changes To Benefit Smaller Groups Of Players

Courtesy of Daybreak

Despite the changes in EverQuest Legends, it will still bring back many of the features fans remember fondly from its debut. Characters still pick a defining race with unique abilities, and progress in strength in largely the same ways as before. In fact, Daybreak has stated that they will grant players many different advancement point alternatives when they start a new adventure, allowing characters to grow quickly if they want. This is meant for players to immediately work up to the Shadows of Luclin expansion, making it far easier to create characters for that content.

Systems from Shadows of Luclin exist in the base game now too, giving players more variety in playable races and weapon systems to increase their individual strength once again. This never sacrifices the look of EverQuest Legends, which retains the same sights, sounds, and general graphic feel of the original MMO. Some challenges in the game remain the same too, never altered, but perhaps far more approachable by fewer players due to the increased number of ways that can overcome those obstacles.

Advancement & Progression Being Far Easier Means That EverQuest Doesn’t Require A Huge Time Sink Anymore

Courtesy of Daybreak Gaming Company

Due to the changes, players can jump into EverQuest Legends and accomplish more in an hour or two than you could in a dozen in the original EverQuest. This is due to how players simply have more tools now, with greater variety in character builds allowing them to support themselves rather than needing to engage with the massive multiplayer aspect of the game. With the dangers of EverQuest Legends‘ world easier to conquer alone, players can take a more casual approach.

This isn’t to say there won’t still be some difficult moments, as the raids in EverQuest are infamous for a reason. However, with other MMOs collapsing due to their inability to retain audiences for their tedious grind, EverQuest Legends‘ accessibility is a breath of fresh air flavored with nostalgia. Small things like starter items that make traveling slightly faster and multiclass systems for characters eliminate greatly reduces the stress that the MMO genre can invoke by throwing an onslaught of information at players with too many features for them to remember.

With a brand-new currency reset and an overhaul on character power, this could be the become the best MMO out there for busy players who don’t have as much time to spend on a game as they did in the past. For that reason, EverQuest Legends is exciting for a whole new audience, with lots of potential for veterans and newcomers to the genre alike.

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