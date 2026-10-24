One of Pokemon’s Original Mechanics Needs a Change That Could Shake Up the Whole Series

For nearly three decades, Pokemon has utilized roughly the same formula, though it has refined and experimented through new regions, creatures, and mechanics that have changed how players experience the series. From Mega Evolution to the open-world exploration of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak has demonstrated a willingness to experiment with established traditions. However, some of the franchise’s oldest features have remained largely untouched, even as the games surrounding them have evolved. In some ways this is good, but in others, it inhibits opportunities for growth. And there is one aspect in particular that I would love to see Game Freak shake up.

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Every mainline Pokemon generation has featured rivals, characters who challenge players throughout their journeys and provide a sense of competition. However, the role these characters play has changed considerably from a jerk whose teeth you want to kick in to friendly competitors. Despite these changes, one thing has remained consistent: players are always the ones being challenged. But what if Game Freak reversed that relationship? Instead of following another trainer’s journey, imagine a Pokemon game where players actually become the rival, changing how the entire adventure unfolds.

Pokemon Rivals Have Changed, but Their Role Has Stayed the Same

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The original Pokemon Red and Blue established a rivalry that helped define the franchise. Blue wasn’t simply another trainer standing between players and the Pokemon League. He was a competitor who consistently stayed one step ahead, appearing at unexpected moments to test players’ progress. His eventual position as Champion made defeating him especially satisfying. Blue’s arrogance certainly made him memorable, but the real appeal came from having someone whose journey went parallel to yours and winning at the end.

Game Freak eventually experimented with different personalities and relationships. Silver in Pokemon Gold and Silver was another hostile competitor, while characters like Barry in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl brought a more energetic approach. More recent games have leaned toward friendship, with Hop in Pokemon Sword and Shield struggling with his confidence and Nemona in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet actively seeking challenging battles. Each character approaches competition differently, but they ultimately serve the same purpose. They exist to challenge the protagonist and advance the story.

There’s nothing wrong with this approach, but it has become stale. After spending countless hours battling rivals across different generations, I rarely find myself wondering how their teams might change between encounters. Certain Pokemon become associated with specific characters, and battles generally follow predetermined patterns. Even when a rival’s team evolves, those changes are scripted rather than reactions to the player’s decisions. Game Freak could address this limitation by making rivalry the central mechanic of an entirely different kind of Pokemon adventure.

Playing as the Rival Could Completely Transform Pokémon Battles

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I want to start a Pokemon game where we are not the destined champion, but rather as the rival against the protagonist. They collect Gym Badges, explore the region, and pursue the Pokemon League while you attempt to outperform them. Instead of the world revolving around your accomplishments, the other trainer would occasionally achieve important milestones before you. Perhaps they defeat a Gym Leader first or discover a rare Pokémon you were hoping to catch.

The most exciting possibility involves how this opposing trainer builds their team. Rather than following a predetermined roster, they could adapt to the Pokemon you regularly use. If your team relies heavily on Fire types, your competitor might begin training Water, Rock, or Ground types. If you repeatedly rely on powerful physical attackers, they could introduce defensive Pokemon or moves that inflict status conditions. This wouldn’t require an opponent that always knows your next move. Instead, the game could track your established strategies and allow the opposing trainer to develop counters between encounters.

This system could also encourage players to experiment with strategies they normally ignore. I’ve often found myself relying on the same dependable Pokemon throughout an adventure, particularly once I’ve assembled a team that comfortably handles most encounters. A rival who actively studies those choices would make that approach less safe. Suddenly, switching moves, exploring unfamiliar abilities, and experimenting with different Pokemon would become essential parts of the experience. The rival wouldn’t necessarily need stronger Pokemon to provide a challenge. They would simply need to understand how you play and occasionally force you to reconsider your approach.

A Pokemon Spin-Off Could Take This Idea Even Further

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Another interesting possibility would involve limiting how frequently players can replace their Pokemon. In traditional adventures, players can freely rotate creatures between their party and storage, allowing them to construct teams for specific encounters. A rival-focused game could introduce a commitment system where certain Pokemon become permanent members of your team after reaching particular milestones. This would mirror how recognizable Pokemon remain associated with established rivals throughout their journeys.

This would require careful balancing or it risks becoming a Nuzlocke. Forcing players to keep six Pokémon throughout an entire adventure could undermine one of the franchise’s greatest strengths: discovering and collecting new creatures. A better approach might involve locking individual team slots as the story progresses while leaving others available for experimentation. Players could also receive opportunities to reconsider their commitments at major milestones. This would limit the player but still give them options.

This concept might work best as a spin-off rather than replacing the established mainline formula. Games like Pokemon Legends: Arceus have already demonstrated how dramatically the franchise can change when Game Freak explores different structures. A rival-centered adventure could similarly emphasize competitive progression, adaptive opponents, and team management without abandoning the series’ familiar appeal. This could finally deliver something that decades of Pokemon games have largely avoided: the experience of being someone else’s greatest obstacle. After years of defeating rivals, becoming one could be exactly the change the franchise needs.