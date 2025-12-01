Star Trek Fans Are About to Lose a Free PS Plus Game Soon

PlayStation Plus has long been a great service for fans looking to play new games. The service rotates through fresh games each month, giving subscribers something new to dive into every 30 days or so. However, each time Sony adds new games to PlayStation Plus, it has to take old games off the service to open the door for the new releases. Because of that, fans need to make sure they dive into those great games before they leave forever. Unfortunately for Star Trek fans, one of the best games based on the long-running franchise is leaving PlayStation Plus soon.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew has been available via PlayStation Plus for a bit now, but Sony recently announced that it’s joining the list of games leaving in December. To be exact, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and the rest of this month’s losses will leave PS Plus on December 2nd. Sony always updates the PS Plus lineup on the first Tuesday of a month, so you don’t have long to jump into Bridge Crew to test it out.

What is Star Trek: Bridge Crew?

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a virtual reality action-adventure game. That makes it difficult for many players to jump in because it requires you to have access to a PlayStation VR headset to get the most out of it. That said, if you have a PSVR, it’s absolutely worth checking out, especially if you have a few friends wanting to join in. If you don’t, you can still play. It just won’t be nearly as fun.

Bridge Crew lets up to four players take their places on the Starfleet ship USS Aegis. You’ll jump into one of four roles: captain, tactical officer, engineer, and helm officer. As the captain, you can see which mission objectives are currently available and must relay them to the other players. Because of this, the captain role is what you’ll play if you decide to jump in as a solo player.

That doesn’t mean the other roles aren’t important. The helm officer has to plot the ship’s course through space and use the impulse and warp drive to navigate to new locations. Meanwhile, the tactical officer is largely in charge of weapons, but can also use sensors to pick up specific objects and enemies in space. Finally, the engineer has to monitor the ship’s power distribution and supervise any needed repairs.

As you can imagine, Bridge Crew often becomes a tense engagement with friends yelling orders, coordinates, and everything else you’d need to know during a mission to space at each other. Missions become a back-and-forth affair that requires constant communication between the various roles to come out on top. It’s stressful, but when you and your pals come out on top of a tough scenario, it’ll feel that much better because of it.

Again, Star Trek: Bridge Crew is playable without a VR headset, but you’ll be missing a lot of the immersion that makes it so fun. Being able to look around the bridge takes the experience to the next level. There’s something special about seeing your heads-up display in real space as your friend screams in your ear about incoming Klingons.

What Else is Leaving PlayStation Plus in December?

Star Trek: Bridge Crew isn’t the only game leaving PlayStation Plus in December. This month, the service is dropping 12 games, including a few heavy-hitters. Here’s the full list of games leaving PS Plus on December 2nd:

11-11 Memories Retold

Arcade Paradise VR

Battlefield 2042

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad

Forspoken

Grand Theft Auto III

River City Melee Mach

Sonic Frontiers

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Surviving Mars

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

It’s not all bad news for PS Plus fans. As mentioned, the service doesn’t take these games away without adding something new. There are tons of new games coming to PS Plus this month. Many of them you’ll need to sign up for either the Extra or Premium tiers, but there are still a few solid games on the standard tier. Here are all of the games coming to PS Plus in December:

Killing Floor 3

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Neon White

Synduality: Echo of Ada

The Outlast Trials

Skate Story (Extra/Premium)

It’s worth noting that the Extra and Premium tier games don’t launch until later in the month, so several games should join Skate Story relatively soon. Plus, Red Dead Redemption is joining the Game Catalog on December 2nd after previously being announced in November. Either way, December 2025 is shaping up to be an excellent end to the year in PS Plus.

