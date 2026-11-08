4 Virtua Fighter Characters Who Should Be Revealed Next For Crossroads, & 1 Who Should Stay Off The Roster

The newest character for Virtua Fighter Crossroads, Lionel Rafale, shows that the game isn’t afraid to re-invent itself, calling into question what legacy fighters will actually show up on the final roster. Some characters could return as older, wiser combatants, as shown already with Pai Chan and Wolf Hawkfield through other trailers for the game. However, some fighters might be better off passing on their techniques, creating a new and fresh cast of characters for Crossroads that helps lead Virtua Fighter in a directions all kinds of fans can get behind.

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Currently, there are many brand-new characters in Virtua Fighter Crossroads confirmed right now, from the MMA-style fighter Cielo to the aforementioned Lionel, who seems to inherit Lion Rafale’s praying mantis kung-fu combat techniques. Others like the Bakunawa Killer are more mysterious, with fighting styles that could replace other fighters from the fighting game series’ history. At the same time, fan-favorites like Akira are coming back fully, while others like Taka-Arashi have been de-confirmed in developer interviews so far.

5. Kage-Maru (Should Return)

Courtesy of Sega

The simple and effective design of Kage-Maru easily makes him the fan-favorite players want to see return to Virtua Fighter Crossroads the most, even if he doesn’t quite fit the game’s aesthetic. The grounded realism of Crossroads make a ninja character stand out, but frankly, that has never stopped Virtua Fighter from including Kage-Maru before. Crossroads could follow the same approach as Lion, having a new character take his mantel of ninjutsu fighting to make the character “fit” what the game’s new visual art style will be like.

Kage-Maru’s appearance has always been that of your standard ninja, with a simple blue outfit built for stealth and a face mask resembling other games like Ninja Gaiden or Shinobi. The look for Kage-Maru is iconic to Virtua Fighter‘s history, existing from the first game onward as one of the most consistent figures in the fighting game series as a whole. For that reason alone, Kage-Maru almost has to come back, but his unique play style compared to other characters also makes a strong case for the ninja’s return.

Anyone who has played Kage-Maru before will tell you how satisfying the character’s renowned Izuna Drop is to land on his opponents, creating a move that has been referenced in countless other fighting games. Kage-Maru uses tricky, deceptive moves to force his opponents into making mistakes, with fast-paced and elusive movements compared to other Virtua Fighter characters. As someone who is almost synonymous with Virtua Fighter as a series, Kage-Maru needs to be in Crossroads somehow, either as his typical self or through a character who takes up their legacy with the same fighting style.

4. Vanessa Lewis (Should Return)

Courtesy of Sega

Another recognizable character from Virtua Fighter‘s past who could easily come back is Vanessa Lewis, a person who has been consistently tied to the narrative of series. Although Crossroads‘ story appears to be entirely new (and set 10 years past the last game), Vanessa could still have a prominent role, perhaps being someone connected to one of the new characters in the same way Pai Chan plays a role in Cielo’s introduction. With a muscular build far different from the female characters you typically see in fighting games, Vanessa’s visual style would be great for fighter variety too.

As far as gameplay is concerned, Vanessa would also work due to how she plays differently from everyone else on the Virtua Fighter, using a dual-stance style to annihilate her foes. Whenever players make an attack with Vanessa, she changes her stance based on her positioning and visual orientation, creating a complex character with a lot of nuance. Players who master Vanessa’s fighting style can unleash overwhelming offense onto rival characters, using straightforward attacks that can come from different angles. Any character using Vanessa’s combat techniques would be great in Crossroads, but having Vanessa herself back might be preferred.

3. Shun Di (Should Return)

Courtesy of Sega

After so much time has passed between the last Virtua Fighter game and Crossroads, an older character like Shun Di may not have survived the lapse in years. However, this is the perfect candidate for a character whose fighting style could be passed on like Lion’s was to Lionel. There are plenty of ways for the drunken master combat techniques of Shun Di to be adopted by some other character, perhaps not even by a traditional looking older kung fu master like the character’s original appearance suggests. A younger character similar in age to Cielo could be a student of Shun Di, using a drunken fist or drunken boxing style with a flair only a fresh face could bring.

While other popular characters like Goh Hinogami might be represented already through revealed characters like the Bakunawa Killer, Shun Di is also appealing through their obscurity. Having a drunken master style of combatant enriches a roster where all other characters fight using controlled methods of combat rather than something less restrained. The unpredictable nature of a drunken style fighter has helped other games like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 7, and The King of Fighters thrive, fulfilling a classic archetype that many fans love to see.

2. Jean Kujo (Should Return)

Courtesy of Sega

One of the newer Virtua Fighter characters is Jean Kujo, a fighter who uses a more aggressive style of traditional Karate to utterly destroy his opponents. This character has more than one reason to appear in Crossroads other than being a new fan-favorite, as Jean has a relationship with Lion Rafale, existing as that character’s rival during their childhood. Unfortunately, the organization J6 brainwashed Jean, turning him into an assassin similar to Goh Hinogami. The strong nature of Jean’s relentless, brute-force Karate make them a character that is more disciplined and sinister, similar to Akuma in the Street Fighter series.

Since this character’s debut was in Virtua Fighter 5, they don’t run the risk of having aged too much for Crossroads, perhaps instead acting as a mentor to other characters. Perhaps having recovered from the brainwashing of J6, Jean could have forged a new path over the years, or even gone further into the role of an assassin to be a boss character players have to challenge. With a successor possibly taking Jean’s fighting style in the same way Lionel did for Lion, another parallel between that character could shape part of Crossroads‘ narrative in a way players don’t expect.

1. Brad Burns (Shouldn’t Return)

Courtesy of Sega

With so many changes to Virtua Fighter coming in Crossroads, Brad Burns is a character perhaps better left to the past, as his Hollywood style of fighting doesn’t quite fit the new grounded approach the new game is going for. On the one hand, there are merits to Brad’s fighting style, as the character has evasive sway moves and hard-hitting strikes that are filled with arrogance. This character has similarities to Mortal Kombat‘s Johnny Cage, with a bombastic personality that makes a lot of their moves boisterous and over-the-top. Yet, a movie-star may not fit the fights for survival that Crossroads is setting up through its initial trailers.

The region of Vilasapara in Crossroads is one that is defined by narrow streets, unruly crowds, and a level of earnestness that is far different from the glitz and glamor of Brad Burns’ home territory. Ultimately, the character doesn’t really fit the aesthetic of Crossroads, as a big movie star would look out of place in a landscape defined by street fights, anonymity, and Philippines-inspired city environments. Brad just isn’t someone you’d imagine to see in the Vila Fight Fest tournament in the area, with his fighting style not really translating well to any characters other than him either.

On a limited roster, someone like Brad Burns would stand out in a bad way, bringing tropes that take away from the earnest narrative the latest game seems determined to tell. With “realism” being a big design goal of this fighting game, having a big-time celebrity in various fights may clash with the tone developers are trying to create. Although a successor could use this character’s fighting style in Virtua Fighter Crossroads, it might be better if they stay off the roster entirely.

What character do you want to see come back for Virtua Fighter Crossroads in some way? Let us know in the comments below!