5 Deadliest Weapons Introduced in Star Trek Games

Star Trek first graced television screens in 1966, and it didn’t take long for the show to spawn a multimedia franchise. The first Star Trek game arrived in 1971, and plenty more followed over the years, each introducing new species, technology, and lore to the franchise. Every once in a while, a game came along and introduced an incredibly deadly weapon, some of which went on to appear in the shows or movies. We’ve rounded up five of the deadliest weapons introduced in Star Trek games and have presented them in no particular order.

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1) Tetryon Gatling Gun

Image courtesy of Activision

Star Trek: Elite Force II is a 2003 first-person shooter and the sequel to Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force. The game features 15 weapons, each with two modes of operation. They have a primary fire mode that fires a steady stream with low damage, while the secondary option uses more ammo and fires at a slower rate with greater power. The deadliest weapon in the game is the Klingon Tetryon Gatling Gun. It’s an energy weapon that fires fast-recharging chambers continuously, or it can fire an energy grenade as a tetryon pulse. Its shots can tear through shields, flesh, bone … you get the idea — it’s a Klingon Gatling Gun, after all.

2) Positron Torpedoes

Image courtesy of Activision

Every Star Trek fan knows of photon torpedoes, but they’re hardly the only kind of starship heavy weapon. In Star Trek: Bridge Commander, the game introduced positron torpedoes, which are used by hybrid Kessok/Cardassian vessels. They have a significantly greater range than standard munitions and use a combination of Cardassian disruptor technology and positronic weapons. They pack a serious punch that’s essentially a souped-up version of quantum torpedoes, and have thus far only appeared in the game. There’s not a whole lot of data on their use, but given time, it’s likely that positron torpedoes might find usage outside of Bridge Commander.

3) Phased Plasma Torpedoes

Image courtesy of Activision

Plasma torpedoes are deadly devices in and of themselves, but when you add a phasing ability to them, they become even more dangerous. Phased plasma torpedoes were introduced in Star Trek: Bridge Commander, and as the name implies, they’re capable of phasing through energy shields before detonating. This makes them particularly dangerous as they can completely negate an enemy’s shields and slam directly into a starship’s hull. The USS Sovereign received 20 phased plasma torpedoes after protecting Starbase 12 from a massive Cardassian/Kessok fleet assault in the game, but hadn’t used them previously.

4) Protomatter Bombs

Image courtesy of Atari & Arc Games

Protomatter first appeared as a substance in the Star Trek films, as it was used in the Genesis Device, but its instability resulted in its failure. Protomatter is incredibly dangerous, and in Star Trek Online, the Tzenkethi developed Protomatter Bombs, which could wipe out all biomatter on a planetary body. The Tzenkethi could fire these devices from long range, and a single one could destroy all life on a target world, making Protomatter Bombs among the most lethal weapons introduced in any Star Trek video game. Protomatter Missiles were introduced years earlier in Star Trek: Invasion, though they were used to target ships rather than planets.

5) Shock Blade

Image courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: The Fallen is a 2000 third-person shooter that’s loosely based on a series of novels set on the Deep Space Nine space station. Gameplay involves controlling one of the show’s main characters across multiple levels and includes various weapons. One of the most interesting is the Shock Blade. The Shock Blade is an energized, handheld bladed weapon intended for close-quarters combat. It can also be used to deliver a deadly energy discharge at a target at a distance, making it a versatile and dangerous weapon with multiple uses.

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