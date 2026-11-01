Patrick Stewart Starred in Plenty of Video Games, And These 5 Featured His Best Performances

Sir Patrick Stewart passed away on October 28, 2026, at the age of 86, after an iconic career of roles from across many forms of entertainment, especially within theater plays and feature films. However, one underrated aspect of the actor’s illustrious background is their multiple roles in video games, with Patrick Stewart’s voice being behind several beloved performances in celebrated titles. Adding a level of gravitas to every character they played, Sir Stewart’s legacy in games is best imagined through figures whose importance in certain titles were elevated by the actor bringing them to life.

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Now, there are some games that have Patrick Stewart reprise some of his movie roles, such as X-Men Legends 2 having the actor fulfill the role of Charles Xavier once again. For the intents and purposes of this List, the roles being discussed will be ones that solely originated from games, giving Sir Stewart a chance to make them greater without having to worry about how they translated from another form of media. Thankfully, there are plenty of Patrick Stewart performances to choose from, including a few from eternally popular titles you might recognize.

5. King Richard (Lands of Lore: The Throne of Chaos)

Courtesy of Westwood Studios

Patrick Stewarts earliest game role was King Richard, a prominent character in the 1993 PC game Lands of Lore: The Throne of Chaos. This CRPG was developed back for the earliest iterations of PC gaming, much like the original Fallout and Baldur’s Gate decades ago. This goes to show how involved Sir Stewart was in games from an early onset, with him voicing King Richard in the CD version of the game when it released in that format. King Richard is a powerful leader of the White Alliance in Gladstone Keep, being a central figure surrounding an assassination committed by the shape-shifting witch Scotia.

Sir Stewart’s involvement in this game makes it feel like a true fantasy stage play, with his voice over being something akin to something you would see at the Royal Shakespeare Company where the actor would perform. Although Lands of Lore is a far cry from something like Macbeth or Henry IV in terms of lasting influence, the game’s narrative would not have struck nearly as many chords without the voice over Sir Stewart provided. In many ways, this set the tone for Sir Stewart’s talent in video game acting, setting the stage for the game players were about to immerse themselves in.

4. Khelben Arunsun (Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone)

Courtesy of Stormfront Studios

Although Sir Stewart’s close friend Ian McKellen is known the most for playing an iconic Wizard character, Patrick Stewart also has a role as a powerful spell caster within the world of games. The PS2 hack-and-slash Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone title is a game that adapts characters from Dungeons and Dragons‘ settings, with Sir Stewart playing the Lord Mage of Waterdeep known as Khelben Arunsun. This character is a chosen of the goddess of magic Mystra, and holds deep history in D&D‘s history as a whole, being featured in many Forgotten Realms novels. The writer of this game was behind many of D&D‘s novelizations as well, bringing that talent and narrative weight into the game’s story.

Khelben, wielder of the Blackstaff magical artifact, is played by Sir Stewart with excellent writing provided by R.A. Salvatore. Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone may not have very inspired gameplay, but its story content is among the best in the fantasy genre, long before games like Baldur’s Gate 3 or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt redefined what that could mean. Khelben is not just a narrator like King Richard, though, as he is actively the player’s mentor after their character accidentally frees two conflicting warlords from the titular Demon Stone. No matter which hero character you choose, Khelben will help guide them on their journey to save the Forgotten Realms from either warlord’s wrath.

The soft-spoken mentorship from a powerful figure is elevated through Sir Stewart’s voice over, mirroring his other roles like Charles Xavier. The leadership of Khelben reflects roles like Captain Picard from Star Trek as well, with players easily able to follow the requests from someone who sounds like they have the best moral stance possible to help guide them. Khelben’s role in the plot of Demon Stone is also far more involved than some of Sir Stewart’s other gaming roles, letting the character be explored from multiple encounters players get to have with him.

3. Emperor Uriel Septim VII (The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion)

Courtesy of Bethesda

Perhaps Patrick Stewart’s most known gaming role is that of Emperor Uriel Septim VII, the 21st ruler of The Elder Scrolls fictional continent of Tamriel. The Elder Scrolls series has seen plenty of imposing figures, but The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion was far different by having Emperor Uriel be the introduction to the game itself. This character’s voice was the narration behind this game’s entire reveal, building up incredible excitement for the open-world RPG following the revolutionary success of its predecessor — The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind. In fact, this character was featured in past Elder Scrolls games, including Morrowind, only now having Sir Stewart’s voice to grant even greater weight to the character.

Patrick Stewart’s involvement with Uriel Septim is iconic in gaming, as developers at Bethesda gave the actor over 90 pages of information about the figure based on his in-game lore. Sir Stewart has been on the record talking about how delightful that wealth of information was, as it allowed him to be extremely prepared for the role. Despite Bethesda’s worries that the huge document bundle would be too much or off-putting to Sir Stewart, the detailed background easily made this role a self-proclaimed favorite of the actor’s many gaming appearances. Unfortunately, the game itself doesn’t give Uriel Septim too much screen time, as the character is assassinated as part of Oblivion‘s tutorial.

What makes Uriel Septim’s performance so memorable is how theatrical it is, once again calling upon Sir Stewart’s theater background. There are hidden references to the Shakespear plays he often starred in, including Julius Ceaser to fit with Uriel Septim’s leadership role. While he may not have had a very long role in Oblivion, the death of the Emperor starts the game’s titular Oblivion Crisis, making the character’s impact still important even as you dive hundreds of hours into the lengthy RPG.

2. Zobek (Castlevania: Lords of Shadow)

Courtesy of Konami

When the Castlevania series went through a complete reset with Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, the transition from classic side scrollers to a hack-and-slash 3D environment was hard to justify to long-time fans of the series. However, getting Patrick Stewart to play the one of the game’s main characters was certainly a great selling point back in 2010. Sir Stewart plays the character Zobek in this gothic game, who ends up becoming the main antagonist of the title, a far cry from his lordly or mentoring roles from other projects. This central role in Lords of Shadow‘s story gave Sir Stewart full range to perform, making Zobek not just a great villain for the game, but one of Castlevania‘s all-time best figures.

Sir Stewart is in one of the few Castlevania games that doesn’t feature Dracula, the franchise’s ever-recurring antagonist. This means he had to sell Zobek to fans on the same level as that fictional icon, making him seem like a friendly face early on. Zobek is your narrator and guide from the Brotherhood of Light in the beginning stages of Lords of Shadow, helping you get accustomed to the vastly different gameplay of this Castlevania title. The morally grey actions of Zobek being to have you question the character, but due to the subtly of Sir Stewart’s performance, you may not sense the betrayal coming.

Lords of Shadow remains the game that has Sir Stewart’s voice in it the most, making it notable even to fans who didn’t like Lords of Shadow more than other Castlevania games. Even if you don’t like Gabriel Belmont or the changes Lords of Shadow makes to the series’ lore, the reveal of Zobek as Death is still a great use of Sir Stewart’s theatrical skills. The deep voice Sir Stewart uses for Zobek also contrasts with many of his other gaming roles, no doubt being a unique opportunity for the actor to show off their range. It’s no wonder why Sir Stewart returned in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 in 2014, showing just how much this role was interesting to him.

1. Narrator/Protagonist (My Memory of Us)

Courtesy of Juggler Games

The best video game role Patrick Stewart ever did is undoubtedly the one in My Memory of Us, and it’s not even close. This game is a narrative-driven puzzle adventure that explores an older Narrator recounting survival of the Holocaust to a younger person, framing the title in the form of a story being told. The heavy subject matter is handled through a rubberhose, cartoonish art style, where Nazi soldiers are replaced by robots to make the narrative something that even younger audiences can consume. Comparable to the graphic novel series Maus in some ways, this game requires a delicate handling of events, which Sir Stewart provides in spades using his voice.

Sir Stewart plays an older version of this game’s protagonist, delivering a powerful performance as he talks about a history of love, horror, friendship, and other heavy themes that define My Memory of Us. This indie game might not have a huge fantasy world or a deeply theatrical cast of characters, but what it does have is a sensitivity and heart that Sir Stewart brings to life in a way few other actors could do. The inspired fable of friendship during wartime on display in this game is extraordinary, with its subtleties highlighted by the inflections of Sir Stewart’s voice, changing between kind and lighthearted to heavy and dripping with narrative weight.

As far as indie games go, My Memory of Us is highly underrated, and easily the best work of Sir Stewart’s voice acting credits. Narration was always a strong suit of the actor, as it brought stories like the one in this game to life, tapping into a sense of imagination through sincerity and severity. While we may not be able to hear Sir Patrick Stewart’s voice in a video game again, the ones players can look back on are always just impressive to go back to as they were to experience for the first time.

What is your favorite Patrick Stewart role from a video game? Let us know in the comments below!