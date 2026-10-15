007 First Light’s Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Trailer Comes With Exclusive GoldenEye Surprise

007 First Light has been a hit on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but Nintendo Switch 2 players have been left out in the cold. The port was delayed and given a vague window on developer IO Interactive’s roadmap. Now, the studio has unveiled the exact Switch 2 release date for 007 First Light, and those who have waited for it will be rewarded in a few ways.

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As revealed by the trailer below, 007 First Light is coming to Switch 2 on March 18th, 2027. The eShop page is currently up, too, and reveals the game will be $69.99. The standard edition on other platforms is the same price, but this Switch 2 port’s default edition is the Deluxe Edition, which is an extra $10 on said other systems. This little discount is perhaps a gift for those who have been patiently waiting for this port.

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As was the case with the other platforms, this Deluxe Edition comes with the same four costumes, four gadget skins, and weapon skin. The difference here, though, is those who pre-order this Switch 2 version get an exclusive skin: the GoldenEye suit, which was seemingly already teased in a recent Nintendo Direct.

image Courtesy of IO INteractive/MGM/UA Distribution Co.

As shown in the above comparison image, this is the same suit Pierce Brosnan wears in part of the 1995 film, complete with the thick, patterned tie. The trailer shows the skin in action as Patrick Gibson’s James Bond takes down some bad guys, chunky tie in tow.

IOI also said this suit is exclusive, but it seems unlikely that will stay the case for long. Not only do platform-exclusive goodies like this eventually lose their exclusivity, the existence of this suit was already partially revealed in files found on the other systems. Dataminers recently unveiled a GoldenEye suit in the code. However, it seems as though the actual model under that label was a placeholder featuring an existing golden suit in the game.

The release of this Switch 2 port has been a long time coming. Just before the launch of the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions in May, IOI delayed the Switch 2 edition and was targeting later in the summer. That then turned in March 2027 before being narrowed to March 18th. It remains to be seen if it will hit that date, but at least it has one now. This delayed release date also means it will launch with the recent (and free) Extended Operations update, which added a whole new slew of features like New Game Plus and more TacSim missions. More updates are coming, too, as IOI said this was just the beginning.

Are you planning on picking up 007 First Light on Switch 2? Or does the game feel more at home on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC? Tell us in the comments, agent.