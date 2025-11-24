17 Nintendo Switch Games Made Backwards Compatible on Switch 2

Backwards compatibility has been one of the biggest concerns surrounding many of the latest video games, including the Nintendo Switch 2. Understandably, players have invested years and libraries’ worth of time into the original Switch. With the arrival of a new firmware update earlier this week, Nintendo appears to be making real progress on ensuring those games carry forward smoothly. While early compatibility reports were mixed, this latest update marks various improvements for many third-party and first-party titles. These games are hopefully just the latest bunch targeted, and many more will come in the future.

Following Nintendo’s ongoing work to polish and expand Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility, a total of 17 Nintendo Switch titles have now been updated to run more reliably on the new hardware. Earlier this week, Xenoblade Chronicles X drew attention for its fixes, but it’s far from the only title benefiting from the new patch. According to updated reports, players are seeing improvements across a wide range of genres, from JRPGs to platformers to indie action titles: all part of Nintendo’s effort to stabilize performance and resolve long-running issues.

Here is the full list of games that have reportedly received compatibility improvements with the latest firmware update:

Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic

A Clockwork Ley-Line: Kagerou ni Samayou Majo

Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (Japan version)

Arcade Party

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute

Batman: Arkham Knight

Genso Manege

Godlike Burger

Hitman 3 (Cloud Version)

KarmaZoo

Model Debut #Nicola

S.N.I.P.E.R.: Hunter Scope

They Bleed Pixels

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded

Windjammers

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

These updates arrive alongside additional findings from compatibility testers. Reports Nintendo intends to resolve issues with these games in the near future, showing further improvements are coming. These include:

Game Progression Issues DOOM (2016) DOOM + DOOM II Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Audio Issues (TV Mode) Oddworld: Soulstorm



Unfortunately, new issues have arisen in games like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, as well as indie games like Crypt of the Necrodancer. Because of this update, players are reporting crashes while playing these games on the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo has not officially recognized the issues, but fans are hopeful that a fix will be coming soon.

This compatibility update coincides with the launch of Nintendo’s new game compatibility webpage, which now allows players to track individual titles and see which have received fixes or official support. As Nintendo continues refining Switch 2 compatibility, users can expect additional patches, improved stability, and perhaps full support for the broader Switch catalog.

As consoles shift generations, or are caught in a hybrid state like the Nintendo Switch 2, there is always the risk of losing games already purchased. While PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S had limited backwards compatibility at launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 has given fans unprecedented access to games from the original Switch. While not every game runs perfectly, updates like this promise continuing support for players.

