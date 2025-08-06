2024’s Best RPG Is Its Lowest Price Ever for Limited Time

2024’s best RPG is currently on sale for its lowest price yet on select platforms. The RPG genre is filled with some of the best video games out there. Baldur’s Gate 3, Skyrim, the Fallout series, the Mass Effect games, Persona, and more all make up some of the classics in this genre. It should go without saying that you can really get a lot of bang for your buck within the RPG genre. They are extremely long, highly replayable, and filled with tons of fun content. Even at full price, it can feel like a steal to get a game with as much depth as Baldur’s Gate 3.

With that said, you can get one of the best RPGs of the generation for its lowest price right now. Metaphor ReFantazio is currently on sale for $55.99 on Xbox, down from $69.99. The game is playable on Xbox Game Pass if you don’t want to sink any money into it, but this is a long game and it’s very possible it could leave the service before you finish it. As of right now, we’re not quite sure when the game is leaving the service. Xbox’s deals for these kinds of newer games can last anywhere from 6 months to a year or longer in more notable cases. With that said, this is the cheapest it has been and it’s hard to imagine it dropping any further in price before the holiday season. If you’re looking for something that reminds you a bit of Persona, this is the game for you.

The standard edition remains full price on PS5 and Steam, but players can get Metaphor: ReFantazio Digital Anniversary Edition for just $59.99 on PS5 until August 14th. This is down from $99.99, so it’s quite a steal and comes with a variety of goodies including in-game items, digital artbooks and soundtracks, and of course, the game itself. It’s more content for just a few dollars more than the discounted Xbox version, so it might even be a better deal overall.

With that said, this is a fantastic game and absolutely worth scooping up. Metaphor: ReFantazio won best RPG of the year at The Game Awards last year and is one of the highest rated games of the entire generation. It holds a score of 94 on Metacritic, which is extremely impressive. It is widely regarded as one of the best games Atlus has put out to date and has been heralded as a must-play within the genre. You can view a trailer and description of the game below.

“From the creative minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio,” reads the description. “Brace yourself for the next evolution of fantasy JRPG with Metaphor: ReFantazio, available now. Winner of 50+ awards, with a free demo that carries save-data to the full game. Enter the royal tournament to fight for the throne and for the future. Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. Team up with a compelling cast of characters and embark on an immersive journey that promises hours of captivating exploration, dynamic turn-based with a blend of real-time combat, and exhilarating discovery.”

Metaphor: ReFantazio is out on Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.