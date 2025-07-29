Metaphor: ReFantazio Drops to Its Lowest PlayStation Store Price Yet, but Not for Long

Party-based fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available for $41.99 on the PlayStation Store, representing a 40% discount on the standard $69.99 edition. However, this sale is only in effect until July 31st, meaning PlayStation players only have a few days to take advantage. This game is the perfect pickup for fans of the Persona series, who are looking for something to fill the gap between titles and want to play something developed by the same creators.

Players have a few options to purchase Metaphor: Refantazio that fall under the current PlayStation promotion’s purview. While the standard edition only grants access to the base game, the Digital Anniversary Edition is also on sale for 40% off. This lowers its price from $99.99 to only $59.99. For this limited time, players can pick up the Digital Anniversary Edition for less than the normal price of the standard edition. The Digital Anniversary Edition comes with a decent amount of content for the price, which includes:

Metaphor: ReFantazio Digital Base Game

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Atlus 35th Digital History Book

Digital All-Time Best Soundtrack

Costume & Battle BGM Set

Unfortunately, while the game features a host of additional priced downloadable content, none of the DLC for the game is part of the current sale. On the PlayStation Store, eight different costume packs are available for $4.99 each, and the $34.99 upgrade package from standard to anniversary edition remains at full price. This means that anyone who has already purchased the standard edition has no additional incentive to upgrade during the sale.

The game was also previously 40% earlier this month as part of the Steam Sega Atlus Summer sale, so it’s nice to see that PlayStation owners now have a chance to pick up a discounted copy.

Released back in October, Metaphor: Refantazio was widely well-received as a nice stand-alone fantasy version of Atlus’ Persona series. It shares many of its game mechanics with the school-based party JRPG, allowing Persona fans to slip comfortably into the action and story.

The combat centers around players awakening powerful “Archetypes” which can grant players the freedom to mix and match different abilities to build unique job classes and overcome the game’s challenges.

Play video

“One of the best JRPGs ever. Great combat, music and story. Personally, it feels like a more mature version of the Persona/Atlus games, in terms of both storytelling and gameplay,” wrote Steam user Strider-117 in a review. “The story and characters stay with you forever, look at me, writing this months after finishing it. You can say that about other Atlus’ games as well!”

Metaphor: ReFantazio received Metacritic’s Must Play award after achieving universal acclaim and has a 94 review score from over 54 critics. In the PlayStation Store, 88% of players gave the game five stars, and it currently holds an overall rating of 4.73/5.

With the game’s critical success, it might be worth it for fans of the genre to pick it up while they can, so that they are ready for a potential sequel if it comes. Earlier this year, comments from the Metaphor: Refantazio game director, Katsura Hashino, suggested hope for it to one day become a series, but no concrete plans had been made thus far.