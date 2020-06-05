Amazon Makes Critically-Acclaimed Game Free for Limited Time

✖

Amazon has made a new game 100 percent free to own for a limited time. More specifically, all Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime members can now download one of 2017's most critically-acclaimed games for free until July 3. After this, the game will no longer be free and will return to its normal price point of $15. However, as long as you download the game before July 3, it's yours to keep forever.

The game in question is Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator, which debuted back in 2017 to a very impressive Metacritic score of 88, making it one of the highest-rated games of the year. Not only did it impress with critics though, but consumers as well. To date, 89 percent of users on Steam have reviewed the game favorably across over 3,500 reviews, earning it a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating.

Unfortunately, if you're looking to cop the game for free on its other platforms -- PS4 and Nintendo Switch -- you're out of luck. Amazon is only offering the game for free on PC to Twitch Prime/Amazon Prime members.

"Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other hot Dads," reads an official pitch of the game. "You and your daughter have just moved into the sleepy seaside town of Maple Bay only to discover that everyone in your neighborhood is a single, dateable Dad! Will you go out with Teacher Dad? Goth Dad? Bad Dad? Or any of the other cool Dads in this game?"

In addition to Dream Daddy, Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime members can also currently nab the following games for free: Observer, Project Warlock, The Flame in the Flood, Forsaken Remastered, Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, and Steel Rats.

