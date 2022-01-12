Amazon Giving Away Critically-Acclaimed Game for Free

Amazon is giving Amazon Prime subscribers a critically-acclaimed game for free. Like it does every month, Amazon is giving Amazon Prime subscribers various free games via Prime Gaming. For the longest time, most of these games were inconsequential, but recently Amazon has improved the offering, and in the process, has been othering some great games for free. One of the latest is Total War: Warhammer, one of 2016’s highest-rated games from Creative Assembly and Sega.

What’s the catch? Well, for one the free download is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. The second catch is the free codes are digital PC codes. If you’re on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, or any platform, you’re out of luck. Finally, this is a limited-time offer. In other words, by the time you’re reading this, the offer may no longer be avaialabe, but right now, at the moment of publishing, it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for it as well:

“The Old World echoes to the clamor of ceaseless battle. The only constant is WAR,” reads an official blurb about the game. “A fantasy strategy game of legendary proportions, Total War: Warhammer combines an addictive turn-based campaign of epic empire-building with explosive, colossal, real-time battles. All set in the vivid and incredible world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles. Command five wholly different races: Bretonnia, the Empire, the Dwarfs, the Vampire Counts, and the Greenskins, each with their own unique characters, battlefield units, and play style. Lead your forces to war with powerful Legendary Lords from the Warhammer Fantasy Battles World, arming them with fabled weapons, armor, and deadly battle magic; hard-won in individual quest chains. For the first time in a Total War game, harness storms of magical power to aid you in battle and take to the skies with flying creatures, from ferocious dragons and wyverns to gigantic griffons.”

For more coverage on all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals — click here or check out the links right below: