Amazon’s Very Rare $400 PS5 Digital Restock Is Happening Today

Amazon has announced a new PS5 restock, and it’s for the $400 digital PS5. Just like in 2021, and 2020 before it, the PS5 has been incredibly challenging to buy in 2022. Between the limited stock, high demand, and healthy reseller market, buying a PS5 is just as hard as it’s ever been, and this applies doubly to the $400 digital PS5. By sacrificing a disc drive, the digital PS5 is $100 cheaper than the standard PS5. Whether it’s more desirable because of this, we don’t know. What we do know is that Sony manufactures far fewer units compared to the standard PS5, likely because it makes less money on the $400 model. In fact, it almost certainly loses money on this version, as yanking the disc drive out of the console saves Sony about $15 in manufacturing costs, which hardly puts a dent in the $100 difference. Selling consoles at a loss is a very risky business. Hypothetically, if Sony sells 10 million consoles at a loss of $50, that’s a loss of $500,000,000. This brings us today, a new digital PS5 restock from Amazon, which will be open to Prime members only (30 day trials are available here) today, March 30th.

We can’t remember the last time Amazon or any other retailer had a digital PS5 restock, but today, March 30, at 8 am PST / 11am EST it’s happening. We don’t know how much stock Amazon has but expect it to sell out in minutes, possibly seconds if resellers with their stock-gobbling bots show up en masse, which is likely. And of course, also prepare for a wide range of technical issues.

As always, we will keep you updated as Amazon provides more information, but so far, this is all it’s provided and it looks like this is all it’s going to share about the event.

