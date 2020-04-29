Animal Crossing Now Has a Weed Removal Service

Since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch last month, players have found a number of ways to show-off their creativity in the game. Typically, this creativity can be seen in the way players design their towns, create new patterns, or re-enact scenes from classic films. However, this creativity has gone even further, as players find completely new ways to play the game. One such example is a weed-pulling service that has recently been started by Animal Crossing player Tyran Batten. Batten's WeedCo Removal Service is completely free, and WeedCo has even brought on additional employees to help!

Batten advertised the service on Reddit, where he posted a "training video" for WeedCo. Training involves showing potential employees all of the various places that weeds can hide in a town, and finding the best ways to check for them. Those that are "hired" by Batten receive their very own WeedCo uniform. In order to apply, Batten is looking for 30 second videos that display in-game, weed-pulling skills.

While weeds are not particularly problematic for most towns in New Horizons, they can crop-up in a major way for those that "time travel" in the game. As such, the service could be a big help for those players in particular. In addition to pulling weeds, WeedCo employees will also water flowers for players, upon request. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players that are interested in hiring WeedCo Removal Services can do so by sending DMs on Reddit to tybat11 or essjane. While the two do not charge, they do accept tips.

There really is something charming about Batten's concept. Considering the fact that a major part of the Animal Crossing concept revolves around being a good neighbor, it seems oddly fitting to see a service like this one created to help other players. In the short time the game has been available, Animal Crossing: New Horizons really has brought players together, and things like the WeedCo Removal Service will only continue to do so.

