Apex Legends Job Listing Hints at PS5 and Xbox Series X Ports

Electronic Arts is looking to fill the position of a senior rendering engineer at Respawn Entertainment to work on Apex Legends with a focus put on “next-gen platforms and the PC.” For those already planning on getting either a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X whenever the new consoles are released later this year, that can only mean one thing: A port of Apex Legends to the next-gen devices seems very likely. That much could’ve already been assumed given the popularity of Apex Legends and the impending console generation jump, but the job listing adds credibility to the idea that this plan is in the works.

The job listing in question was found on EA’s site and specifically mentioned both Apex Legends as well as next-gen devices. While the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 weren’t mentioned themselves, it’s clear what the post was referring to.

“Respawn is looking for Senior Rendering Engineers to push next-gen platforms and the PC to their limits on Apex Legends,” the job listing said. “You are a shader enthusiast, and you are happy working with CPU and GPU profiles (such as PIX, Razor and Renderdoc) and you enjoy optimizing both whilst maintaining or improving visual fidelity. You are a life-long learner, keeping up with the latest rendering techniques and research papers, and you work with a creative team to help them realize their artistic vision.”

Looking at the free-to-play games similar to Apex Legends available right now on current platforms, it’s not much of a stretch to imagine that they’ll make jumps to the next generation of consoles as well. This includes Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Fortnite, but it’s only speculation until the creators of the games confirms what their next-gen plans are.

As for the much nearer future of Apex Legends, we’re going to be getting some big Season 5 news soon to follow up on what’s already been revealed. Loba will be the next Legend in the game for Season 5 assuming Respawn doesn’t pull off some dramatic twist again, and we’ll see more of the next season on Tuesday when the Season 5 launch trailer is released.

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are still on track for a Holiday 2020 release, but as Xbox head Phil Spencer recently said, the “bigger unknown” is the production of games. We do at least know of several games confirmed to come to these next-gen platforms even if their release dates aren’t all known.

Thanks, IGN.

