Apex Legends Gameplay Reveals New Season 8 Weapon Details

✖

Apex Legends is adding a new weapon when Season 8 starts on February 2nd, but players won’t need to wait that long to see what the 30-30 Repeater can do. In collaboration with YouTuber Dazs, Respawn Entertainment showed off on Thursday what the lever-action rifle is capable of through some gameplay that explored important details like ammo counts, the charge mechanic that sets the weapon apart from others, and most importantly, how much damage it does.

The video below was shared by Respawn Entertainment and Dazs on Thursday to give Apex Legends players their first guide on the 30-30 Repeater. It opens with an intro on the gun for those who haven’t been in tune with all the Season 8 news so far before moving onto the specifics.

The 30-30 Repeater holds eight rounds of Heavy Ammo without a magazine attachment with that capacity going up by two as you find rarer weapon mags. It must be reloaded one round at a time similar to the Mastiff’s reload animation, so getting it back to full capacity will take longer than it does with other weapons. Thankfully for those who’ll be looking for the 30-30 Repeater often, that slow reload speed is complimented nicely by the new Gold Weapon Magazines that’ll give players the quickest reload speed possible and even reloads weapons itself after a slight delay when they’re swapped out for a player’s secondary weapon.

As players might’ve noticed from the first gameplay trailer released by Respawn, the weapon has a charge mechanic not unlike the choke on a Peaceekper or a Triple Take. By aiming down the sights, an indicator on the weapon shows how much it’s been charged up to a cap on the damage. A fully charged headshot does 100 damage while a fully charged body shot does 57. The damage is lowered when the bullet is fired before reaching max charge.

As for this weapon’s place among other weapons, Dazs described it as a comfortable fit between the G7 Scout and a Longbow. It’s got more damage and a slower rate of fire compared to the Light Ammo rifle with less damage and a higher rate of fire than the sniper rifle.

Fuse was seen bringing the 30-30 Repeater into the Apex Games in Season 8’s first trailer, so you can thank the new Legend for the next weapon to be added to the loot pool. Both the 30-30 Repeater and Fuse will be available on February 2nd when Season 8 is underway.