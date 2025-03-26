Assassin’s Creed Twitter Page Roasts Elon Musk

The Assassin’s Creed Twitter page absolutely cooked Elon Musk after he insulted the franchise’s newest game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The Assassin’s Creed series is one of the biggest franchises in gaming and it has managed to retain its success after nearly 20 years. The series has had dozens of entries now when counting spin-offs and it shows no signs of slowing down. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is yet successful game in the series and while exact sales figures haven’t been released, it has garnered millions of players after less than a week of being available. It’s pretty impressive and it will likely only continue to grow as word spreads and discounts become available in the future.

With that said, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been fairly controversial. The game has been a subject of controversy since its reveal due to it featuring Yauske, a black Samurai, as one of the two protagonists in the game. Unlike most Assassin’s Creed protagonists, Yauske was a real figure in history, but that has caused some friction. There are conflicting reports about Yauske’s history and it has created debate over “historical accuracy”, despite this being a series that features historical figures doing things that never happened. Assassin’s Creed isn’t a documentary, it’s historical fiction that takes a lot of creative liberties with its setting.

Ubisoft Claps Back at Elon Musk for Calling Assassin’s Creed Shadows “Terrible”

Nevertheless, that’s just one of many things about Assassin’s Creed Shadows that has ruffled feathers. Although Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been received positively by critics and fans, there was a group of people that already made up their minds about the game long before it released which prompted a lot of heated discourse. Needless to say, everything surrounding this game has been a bit of a headache. Things really got hectic when Elon Musk called out Twitch streamer Hasan Piker for doing a sponsored stream for the game. Musk called Piker a “sell out” for promoting a “terrible” game like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which drew ire from some fans of the game.

“Hasan is a fraud,” said Musk. “Sell-out would be more accurate. Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money.”

It wasn’t long before the official Twitter page for Assassin’s Creed stepped in to roast the billionaire. The account responded with the following: “Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?”, which is a reference to Elon Musk being exposed for paying people to play Path of Exile 2 for him. The billionaire had previously flaunted and accepted praise for being an elite gamer, known for topping global leaderboards for very tough games. However, it was revealed and confirmed that Musk pays people to play games like Path of Exile 2 for him so he can have the best gear and a high ranking.

The Assassin’s Creed tweet ratioed Twitter owner Elon Musk and led to some claiming they will now play Assassin’s Creed Shadows for making them laugh. Whether it makes any notable dent in sales remains to be seen, but it’s an effective piece of marketing that spreads word of the game and pushes back against some of the hate for the game. ComicBook.com gave Assassin’s Creed Shadows a 3.5 out of 5 in its review and noted that while its story falls short, its a fun action-adventure game that reinvigorates the long running series.

What do you think of Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Let me know in the comments.