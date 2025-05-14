Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix Fixes Patch 8’s Big Issues

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 8 was one of its biggest updates yet adding an incredible amount of content including new subclasses for every class. With an update this massive, bugs and issues were almost guaranteed, and Larian Studios has released a hotfix to address these issues. Larian’s support of the game has been outstanding, and fans have continually praised the work the developers have put into this massive game. With this new update, Larian has further promised to continue looking into bugs and will release smaller hotfixes to continue to resolve these. This hotfix addresses issues across the game with different systems and improves the Baldur’s Gate 3 experience.

One of the biggest fixes was removing the kaleidoscope color effect that triggers when moving from one area to another in Baldur’s Gate 3. Along with this, multiple issues with the new subclasses have been addressed, including Hexblade Warlock, Arcane Archer Fighter, and more. With many players trying the new subclasses, fixing these was a priority.

Aside from these, numerous bug fixes have been implemented to gameplay, scripting, UI, and tooltips. Photo Mode has also seen fixes with wild-shaped creatures not properly looking at the camera. Issues causing the game to crash have also been fixed.

We have listed the full patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3’s Hotfix 31 below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #31 Patch Notes

MODDING

Toolkit

Fixed a potential crash when loading a level without a required mod and then loading with the required mod.

GAME

Crashes and Performance

Fixed a crash when hovering over certain items in the inventory or while trading.

Fixed trippy, high-saturation graphical artefacts appearing in-game, often when teleporting using waypoints.

New Subclasses

Hexblade warlocks can now replace a spell at Level 2 like the other warlock subclasses.

Immutable Form now reacts to Arcane Shot: Banishing Arrow.

The Fancy Footwork passive now also works even if you miss.

Vaprak’s Greed now takes into account Human Versatility and increases carrying capacity accordingly by another quarter.

Arcane Shot: Grasping Arrow can now also damage Flying targets when they move.

Removed the Long Rest indicator on the Accursed Spectre passive tooltip.

Dazzling Breath now correctly applies the spellcasting ability modifier when an enemy succeeds its Saving Throw.

Dismissing Wind Walk and Gaseous Form will no longer also remove your Starry Form.

The Shadow Blade no longer shows an empty tooltip when you examine the item while upcasting.

Fixed a bug causing Shadow Blade to lose properties when other conditions are removed. This could cause, for example, the blade to lose any bonus damage when Concentration is broken.

Piercing Arrow’s overall damage is now also reduced by half rather than just the bonus damage.

Curving Shot will now only target enemies and not neutral parties. (This could cause neutral parties to, then, naturally, also become your enemies.)

Fixed a bug allowing Sneak Attacks to be triggered on Dirty Trick: Sand Toss.

Gameplay and Scripting

Removed some defunct dialogue that mistakenly made it into Minthara’s Speak with Dead dialogue in Patch 8.

Fixed an issue preventing you from waking up if you Long Rested while Shadowheart was killed outside of camp after deciding her parents’ fate.

The recast of Cloudkill at Level 6 is now accurately marked as Level 6 instead of Level 5 in the UI.

Fixed a bug preventing you from moving corpses into containers on the controller or split screen UI.

Fixed a multiplayer bug where the Traveller’s Chest belonging to the client wouldn’t show up in the Basement (Blighted Village) camp in Act I.

Fixed the Illusory Double invoked with Invoke Duplicity appearing to lack equipment and armour.

Fixed a bug where if you had Scratch summoned and then travelled to a new region, he would be dismissed once the new region loaded and, as a bonus, appear dead in your party line.

All barbarian Rages now correctly gain 3 damage bonus, instead of the previous 2, for objects thrown in a Rage once they hit Level 9.

The movement-based Booming Blade condition will no longer apply to inanimate objects that can’t move on their own anyway.

Photo Mode

Fixed Wild-Shaped boars and cats not paying proper attention to the ‘Look at Camera’ option.

Fixed a ‘FileSystem error’ potentially triggering for users who use non-Latin Windows user accounts when trying to save a screenshot using Photo Mode.

UI and Tooltips