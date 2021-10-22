Batman and Snake Eyes Crossover Confirmed for Fortnite: Zero Point Comic

✖

DC Comics confirmed one of its most unexpected titles late last month, with the announcement that a Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries would be published later this year. The title will see the Dark Knight and other DC Comics characters being trapped into the high-octane Battle Royale world of Fortnite, and fans have been curious to see exactly what that will entail. Given the game's recent proclivity for crossovers between different franchises, it stood to reason that Batman could cross paths with previously-unprecedented characters -- and now we have our first inkling at what that will be. A new solicitation and cover have been revealed for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3, which reveals that Batman will be going up against none other than G.I. Joe assassin Snake Eyes.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3

Written by Christos Gage and Donald Mustard

Art by Reilly Brown, Nelson DeCastro, and John Kalisz

Batman versus Snake Eyes. That's it. That's the solicit. You heard us, BATMAN VERSUS SNAKE EYES! Yes, THAT Snake Eyes! Worlds collide on the Island as G.I. Joe's unstoppable ninja clashes with the Dark Knight! Can either of them win, when neither can escape? Will Batman remember he's got to find a way back to Catwoman, all while trying to get back to Gotham City? And what the heck is Harley Quinn doing here?! Oh, and in case we forgot to mention it: Batman. Fighting. Snake Eyes. Do not miss it!

This unlikely team-up will certainly be a pleasant surprise to fans of both characters, as their universes have largely remained unconnected in any official capacity. But with Snake Eyes joining the world of Fortnite this past January -- and becoming so popular that he's even spawned his own action figure -- the crossover is definitely able to happen easily.

The print issues of Zero Point will also include a redeemable code, allowing fans to unlock various DC-themed Fortnite items that are inspired by the events of the comic. Fans who redeem all six codes will have the ability to unlock the Armored Batman Zero skin. US subscribers to DC's online comic service, DC Universe Infinite, will receive the series and the bonus digital codes for free. The series will also be available in print simultaneously in Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and the Czech Republic, and will be published in their native languages.

“When DC first approached me about doing a Batman/Fortnite series I thought it would be a lot of fun,” Gage said in a statement when the series was first announced. ”After speaking with Donald [Mustard] and discovering just how deeply we'd be diving into the secrets behind the world of Fortnite, I was amazed! This series will reveal things about Fortnite that have never been seen or heard before yet are very much part of the canon of the game.”

“I’m also looking forward to integrating other DC Super Heroes into the series, characters that Batman has existing relations with,” Gage added. “It’ll be exciting to share with fans how these relationships will be reshaped in this new world. The art by Reilly, Christian, Nelson, and John is stunning, and my prediction is that this series will blow everybody’s mind, whether you’re a fan of DC, Batman, or Fortnite.”