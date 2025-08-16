Battlefield 6 Players Aren’t Using One of Their Best Tools

Battlefield 6 is shaping up to be one of the premier FPSs of this console generation, and an overwhelming number of players are jumping into the open betas. Unlike the Call of Duty series, Battlefield 6 utilizes a class system that gives each player unique traits. These also have customizable kits to further accent a player’s play style. Some weapons and gear are already proving to be more popular than others, but Battlefield 6 players are overlooking an obvious strength, and it’s not the problem with Medic players and reviving. No, players are not utilizing the best gadget in Battlefield 6, one that could make them more successful.

The frag grenade is proving to be the most popular throwable in Battlefield 6. This gadget can be used to clear out rooms and score kills. But there is another throwable that has even more important uses, especially considering Battlefield 6’s objective-based game modes.

Smoke Grenades Are Battlefield 6’s Best Gadget

The smoke grenade is underrated and potentially the best throwable in Battlefield 6. Line of sight is incredibly important, and disrupting this could be the difference between life and death. While it does not deal any damage, it provides support in many different ways.

The most obvious advantage of the smoke grenade is preventing the enemy from being able to see you. The smoke can blind snipers and force them to wait it out or relocate, thus exposing themselves to counterfire. More importantly, smoke can be used to hide your advance.

Liberation Peak is one of the largest maps in Battlefield 6’s open beta, and it is a sniper’s playground. This is especially difficult when playing as an attacker due to the choke points. However, by throwing a smoke grenade at this point, you can safely advance due to the enemy being blind. Smoke grenades are such a great support tool and it’s a shame no one is using them.

Why No Using Smoke Grenades in Battlefield 6

Few players use the smoke grenade due to how Battlefield 6 rewards players. Dealing damage or suppressing an enemy leads to experience points. Clipping someone with a frag grenade may not kill them, but it can stun enemies and help rank up. Plus, there is the satisfaction of eliminating an enemy player, which all FPS players love.

Battlefield 6 can fix this by allowing players to earn experience points by obscuring an enemy’s line of sight. Or if a player can run through gunfire while your smoke is active and survive. This would encourage players to use smoke grenades more. Additionally, adding challenges that require using smoke grenades would further incentivize players to equip smoke grenades as their throwable.