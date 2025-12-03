Best RPG Contender Pushes Back Major Update to 2026, Teasing Something Big

This year’s Game Awards are packed with some phenomenal releases. In some years, the winner for categories like Best RPG or Game of the Year feels almost like a foregone conclusion. But in 2025, there have just been a lot of big, exciting games that make it hard to predict who’ll come away with that golden trophy. Alongside Game of the Year, Best Role-Playing Game of 2025 is a highly watched category. And this year’s lineup of RPGs has been solid, with great nominees across the board. One of those nominees is Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, which isn’t done with new content just yet.

When it first released, Avowed got some positive comparisons to the likes of Skyrim. Since then, it has somewhat faded in online discourse as new RPGs like fellow nominee Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 entered the fray. There’s also the game’s status as an Xbox console exclusive, which somewhat limits its potential player base. Even so, Avowed continues to get new updates, with a big one originally slated for “fall 2025.” Now, Obsidian confirms the game will miss that release window and instead arrive in February 2026. Here’s what that could mean for one of the year’s biggest RPGs.

Image courtesy of obsidian entertainment and xbox game studios

Alongside the news that the next major Avowed content update is pushed back to 2026, Obsidian unveiled a new update roadmap. The RPG has already received some improvements since launch, including an Arachnophobia mode and gear improvements, new abilities, and more. Now, the fall 2025 update has shifted to being an “Anniversary 2026” update instead.

In February 2026, Avowed will hit the one-year mark and release a major update to celebrate. As the official social media post revealed, the update will be larger than originally planned. That means it will include everything that should’ve released with the game’s fall update, plus “additional features that will make it our biggest update yet.” The post closes with the message to stay tuned for more details about what’s next for Avowed.

In and of itself, the post doesn’t tell us much more about what’s to come in February 2026. The updated roadmap reveals that the Anniversary 2026 patch will add Photo Mode, New Game Plus, and more character presets. But it also adds the mysterious “…and many more.” This likely means additional new content, but some fans can’t help but speculate about that one-year mark for the update.

Greetings, Envoys! If you’ve been following our Update Roadmap, you’ll know we planned to release an update this fall. To break the bad news first: Avowed will not be receiving a fall update. The good news is that we’re shifting our efforts toward a larger update coming next… pic.twitter.com/HzbMvi5IyC — Avowed (@AvowedtheGame) December 2, 2025

Avowed remains available on Xbox Series X|S and PC only, but many think the major update might hint at things to come. Many console exclusives are timed to last for somewhere around 6 months to a year. If that’s the case, Avowed could be planning a PS5 release to coincide with its big Anniversary Update.

PS5 gamers continue to be a big audience for RPGs, so releasing on Sony’s platform would make a lot of sense. And Avowed was one of the last big Xbox exclusives before Microsoft revealed plans to shift away from a console exclusivity mindset. So, bringing the game to PS5 after just a year on Xbox certainly isn’t out of the question.

As of now, this remains speculation by fans eager to see the RPG released on a new platform. Obsidian hasn’t confirmed any plans to bring Avowed to additional platforms. The developer didn’t give a clear reason for shifting its update back to February 2026, except that it will be timed with the game’s anniversary. This is no guarantee of a PS5 port, so we’ll have to stay tuned for more news about that major update to see what it entails.

Have you played Avowed yet, or are you waiting on its PS5 release like I am? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!