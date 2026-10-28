Bethesda First-Person Shooter Is Free on October 28

A first-person shooter from Bethesda, released in 2016, is being given away by Bethesda via Lenovo for free. The giveaway is happening today, October 28, and it’s likely to run dry quickly, so those who want a free copy of the 2016 game will need to act quickly and be prompt once the giveaway goes live at 12 p.m. ET. How many copies of said game are being given away, we do not know, but typically giveaways from Lenovo offer a hearty amount of codes. And while they go quickly, anyone who is prompt and shows up on time will be able to secure a code. Meanwhile, codes are limited to Steam. The game is also available on console, but the codes aren’t.

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Back in 2016, Bethesda and developer id Software successfully rebooted one of the most iconic video game series, Doom, with a release of the same name. 10 years later, Lenovo is giving away free Steam codes for the game, ahead of the rumored new release in the series. And unlike many free giveaways, this isn’t locked behind a subscription. You need a Legion Gaming Community account, a Twitch account, and a Gamesplanet account, but all of these are free. And if you have ever participated in a Lenovo giveaway in the past, then you already have all three of these things.

This giveaway follows two classic Doom games being made free for millions, and it’s not the first time in 2026 it has been given away for free, but the previous giveaway was locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription.

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One of 2016’s Best First-Person Shooters

For those unfamiliar with the first-person shooter from 2016, Doom was released by series developer id Software as a reboot of the 1990s classic series. And in an age of many unsuccessful reboots, it found success, as evidenced by both its 85 on Metacritic and its legacy. While its multiplayer ultimately failed to resonate, let alone generate a substantial player base, its single-player campaign was acclaimed by both critics and players alike. To this end, it generated a sequel in the form of 2020’s Doom Eternal and a prequel in the form of 2015’s Doom: The Dark Ages.

Those who end up picking up the Bethesda game for free as a result of this free giveaway should expect a runtime, on average, of about 10 to 17 hours, depending on how much side content is engaged with. Those who are completionists, though, will need to anticipate a range of 25 to 30 hours.

In 2026, it still holds up very well. While its sequel, Doom Eternal, is the highest-regarded entry in the rebooted timeline, the 2016 entry is a closer bridge between old-school Doom and modern Doom. And some prefer it over its two successors.