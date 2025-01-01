Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dark Matter Camo Grind Just Got Easier

If you are still grinding Dark Matter camo challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, season one’s additions just made things a lot easier. Call of Duty is one of the most popular video game franchises on the market. Every year, FPS fans can reliably count on a new entry being available to help give them some entertainment through the holiday season. Few franchises offer such a level of consistency, ensuring there’s a campaign, a big multiplayer mode, and a co-op mode every single year. It makes sure there’s plenty to keep players busy until the next one releases. With Black Ops 6, Call of Duty sweetened the deal by being completely free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

This is a great deal for anyone who wants a game to grind for the foreseeable future and make no mistake: there is plenty of stuff to grind in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. On top of multiple Zombies maps with their own challenges and extravagant Easter eggs, the multiplayer has a ton of different forms of grinding. Classic prestige mode returned with Black Ops 6, allowing players to reset their unlocks every time they hit max rank in order to gain special rewards. It wasn’t long before players started racing their way through all the prestiges, though. Beyond that, there’s the lucrative camo challenges.

Call of Duty has allowed players to unlock special camos and skins for their guns since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, but it has dramatically evolved over the last 15 years to allow players more flashy customization options. One of the hardest camos to get in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is Dark Matter. Players have to the Dark Spine camo on 33 weapons (essentially, all of the launch weapons) which requires players to do a ton of challenges such as getting thousands of headshots, plenty of longshot kills, and much, much more. It’s not only time consuming, but a real pain in the butt.

call of duty: black ops 6

Where things get really hard is the melee weapons. Having to get a bunch of kills with things like a baseball bat can be really annoying and thankfully, a new change means players no longer have to do that. Season one of Black Ops 6 introduced a handful of new weapons, including a new assault rifle, SMG, shotgun, sniper rifle, and special secondary, allowing players new weapons to camo grind with. Since Black Ops 6 only requires you to get Dark Spine on 33 weapons, players no longer have to do melee camo challenges if they don’t want to as there are more than 33 weapons in the game now.

Of course, some players seek a challenge and will want to do melee camo challenges in Black Ops 6. That is only for those that seek that kind of psychological torture, though. As of right now, there is nothing requiring players to do those challenges in order to get Dark Matter, though. It’s likely Dark Matter will only get easier to acquire as time goes on as more and more weapons will get added to Black Ops 6, meaning players won’t always have to step outside their comfort zone to camo grind.

Still, 33 weapons is a lot, so it does mean players will still probably have to use a sniper or two or some other challenging weapons to get Dark Matter. Perhaps there’s a chance that can be avoided by the time Black Ops 6‘s final season hits next fall, but by that time, it’s not really worth it. A new Call of Duty will be approaching by then and it’s unlikely progress or weapons will carry over between games. It’s rumored that 2025 will see the release of a Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 sequel, so maybe there will be carry-forward system like in Modern Warfare III, but nothing like that has been confirmed as of right now.